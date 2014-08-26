5.4l Dohc Swap

I know its been a few weeks. I have BBK long tube headers in the car now. The header is clearanced for the steering shaft, but still needs to be modified a little to clear the steering shaft. That side went in easier than the passenger. I had to unbolt the trans and shift the tail end around to the drivers side to get the header in the car. Floor pans needed to be persuaded a little. I noticed from underneath, the engine seemed to sit lower on the passenger side. So I am planning on shimming the motor on that side to get it to sit flat. I am using the coil harness' from the navigator in order to try to keep the appearance clean. I was going to attempt to use a modified coolant cross over, just seems like securing may be an issue. I was able to source an entire mach 1 t-stat set up with hoses for cheap. Did you upgrade the fuel pump? You ever get the car back on a dyno? the 273 you had initially kinda has me worried about "was it worth it?" as I have seen others with mid to high 300. Im really hoping to start this thing soon. Work takes up so much time. Did you upgrade the fuel pump?