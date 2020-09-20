For Sale 79 Mustang Ghia 351W swap project

I have a 79 Mustang notch that is a 351 Windsor swap project. i have had job change and money is now not available for me to finish this up.
The engine is 90% complete and about ready to hook to transmission and install. I have a ford C6 for it but not sure if i wanted to use it. Body is in
real good shape and don't this to go to waste. Engine was stuck when i got it due to sitting in storage. I have had the engine tore down and took it to
Schmitt Engines in Indianapolis. They checked the block and now it is bored .60 over and they put the bottom end together for me. I installed new heads
and have it most of the way together. i have run out of time and money on this want to see if it can go to someone to finish it up.


Car is located in Atlanta, Indiana
Price is $7000 OBO for all.
Will sell car without engine

Will not sell engine if car is not sold.








