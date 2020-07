8.8 rear end swap

lord_cobra said: I know a lot of people say to keep the 8" but I am also thinking of going with an 8.8. I think that with an 8.8 you can find a decent newer rear end with 3.55 or 3.73 gears, limited slip, and disc brakes for cheaper than it would take to fix up the 8". I could be wrong though. I am interested in what others think. Click to expand...

I guess that just depends on what you wanted out of your rear, im not ever going to road race my car, so the factory rear drums are more than adequate. I guess it just depends also on what 8.8 you find...if you find one with some desirable gears and limited slip and could get it for a couple hundred bucks then i could see doing a swap, provided you have the skills/tools to do the swap yourself without having to pay someone to fab it up for you. The 8.8 is a great rear end, i would imagine if I found the right combo for the right price I might would do the swap myself...i have those dinky 2.79 gears and one tire fire and I definately want to fix that soon, but its going to cost me 700 bucks to do that with a new posi, gears, and a bearing kit.