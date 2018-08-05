Fogged Out

Your killin' me with questions.If I had the car in front of me, I could narrow it down.Stop throwing new parts at it, you will never, ever find the problem that way.You need to be methodical & not jump all over the place.I have never seen this specific problem before but I have seen partial shorts in a corroded lamp socket.I even have one now myself with the underhood light. Under certain circumstances (hood closed, engine running), it will sometimes blow the fuse. I have been unable to find the cause, so I just unplug it. It's something to do with the LED replacement.Let's deal with the meter. Fused & unfused is only if measuring amps, which you could do, but already know it's blowing fuses & popping breaker. Red lead goes to V..., Black lead goes to Com. To measure Amps or millamps, you have to place the leads in series, like across the fuse socket (with no fuse) so current runs through the meter. There is a fuse inside the meter to protect it from blowing. DO NOT DO THIS.I can't identify the harness for you. That's something you have to verify. You have the EVTM, you will have to learn how to read all the info, it shows the wire colors & wire numbers. It is NOT a physical representation it is an electrical representation.You have stated a very good clue, but didn't understand what it meant:Good job for getting the breaker fuse.I believe the short could be inside the radio or in the harness to it. Maybe some insulation got scraped off on the harness, it touches the chassis & blows the fuse.If not the radio or it's harness, it's some missing insulation on another wire.You're not looking for an open wire, an open wire can't blow a fuse because it is OPEN.Connect everything up, except for the radio.- this got me thinking, it only affects GT's. I remember seeing mine. The backshell of the main light switch was melted from the power feed wire. There was a TSB on this one. Don't know if it affected 92's, but they never did put a relay in there; can't tell if they upgraded the power feed to 12AWG.---------------------------------------------------------------------------In the February, 1991 edition of Popular Mechanics, the "Car Clinic" by Mike Allen had the following:"I have a 1988 Ford Mustang GT. After about 20 minutes with my headlights and fog lights on at the same time, the headlights blink intermittently."Victor AlbericoWatertown, MA"I rarely find the answer to a Car Clinic problem covered in a TSB, but every now and then...Ford TSB 89-17-11 says this is caused by overheating in the headlamp circuit. It's a phenomenon affecting '83-'89 Escorts, '83-'87 EXPs and '87-'88 Mustangs. You'll need to replace the headlamp and dimmer switches, several connectors, and then bypass the wiring in the circuit with new 12ga wire run alongside the original harness. It's supposed to take 1.3 hours for a service technician to do this, and you ought to see if the dealer will still do the repair under warranty."---------------------------------------------------------------------------They wouldn't repair mine under warranty, but agreed to do it for $50. This was in 1991, $50 is like $150 now.Look at the old Main Light Switch & the connector & wires to it. See if there's any evidence of melting or discoloration.---------------------------------------------------------------------------I recently changed this circuit so the fog lamp circuit is independent of the main lamp switch, no rewiring of any kind is required.I was helping someone like you & all of a sudden it just came to me how simple this would be. Only an add-a fuse plugged in the right way in the fuse box. I then added DRL's to the circuit because the LED fog lamp bulbs were not very bright.There is a recent YouTube video but the guy didn't understand when I tried to explain to him that the orientation of the add-a fuse is important. Otherwise, you have one fuse feeding another & then to the load. His fuse box was all messed up, mounted upside down, looked all wrong. He blew me off in not a very nice way. My 2 degrees in electrical engineering & 30 years experience did not impress him. I'm not looking to impress anyone, just don't disrespect me.I did the cutouts years ago for cooling. GT's had reduced cooling, all airflow to radiator comes from under the nose. That's why '93 Cobras had a different grille.