Mrg2783
- Apr 1, 2018
81
3
8
36
Hey there,
I have no interior dash lights, except the radio works and dome light and the exteriors are all good.
Tried two dimmers, turned all the way down, fuse is good. Once I turn them up, no lights, hits "Dome Light on" and pops the fuse.
So read I have to test the LB/R wire per the schematic.
This is a first for me so go easy haha
In the pictures below I tapped into the LB/R striped wire and connected it to my battery powered continuity tester, grounded the continuity tester and it lit up.
I did have the battery disconnected.
Did I do this correctly and if so, this means I have a short correct?
I did the same thing on the connectors for the cluster, for the dimmer switch.
They all lit up... If I have a short, they would all trigger as they look like they're all connected on the same line.
But I'm just stumped on how to pinpoint where this is coming from exactly in regards to isolating and eliminating each instrument.
Could it be the LCD illumination relay? Where is that located? I'm not sure where to start on that part.
