93 Cobra Boosters - Don't Get Taken for a Ride

What is the deal with the local parts store selling what they call a brake booster for a 93 cobra for 100$???? I know this cannot be right but what is it? Does anyone know? Has anyone bought one? I asked them to pull up one for my car and it was around the same price, and most of the part numbers were the same (looked at his fancy screen personally while he typed away). However, at this particular parts place there was one part number for the cobra that was different and had about a 5$ price difference as well, does anyone know what is going on here? Thanks!