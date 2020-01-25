93 Cobra Boosters - Don't Get Taken for a Ride

What is the deal with the local parts store selling what they call a brake booster for a 93 cobra for 100$???? I know this cannot be right but what is it? Does anyone know? Has anyone bought one? I asked them to pull up one for my car and it was around the same price, and most of the part numbers were the same (looked at his fancy screen personally while he typed away). However, at this particular parts place there was one part number for the cobra that was different and had about a 5$ price difference as well, does anyone know what is going on here? Thanks!
 

It is a part that you will need if you decide to do a customary Fox 5-lug upgrade.

It's a master cylinder brake booster that is just like the one that is installed in your car except that it is larger and has more surface area on the diaphragm and better mechanical advantage.
 
Yea that is why I was looking into them because I am planning on upgrading but if you find a 93 cobra brake booster on ebay or lmr they are double that price. There is one on ebay right now as we speak for 339.95$. Is the one at the parts house the correct booster that I will need to do the upgrade or are they just selling the booster I have now as a cobra booster as well?
 
93 cobra boosters and 94-95 sn95 boosters are the same part.

Only difference is the stud pattern. The 93 booster has the fox pattern and SAE thread. 94-95 has one lug offset and metric thread. That’s pretty much the only difference.


$330 for that booster is a joke. I have one on my shelf. It’s a reman. Pretty sure Cardone did it

Just go to parts store and buy a cardone 93 cobra booster for $60 or so and call it a day
 
Almost all cobra brake boosters are made by Cardone. The other companies rebrand them and mark them up. I true Ford Cobra booster is really hard to find and the price is through the roof if you do.

I ordered mine from RockAuto. Paint it before installing or it will look like crap in little time.
 
