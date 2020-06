It won’t work with a 95 model TFI module because the pin arrangement is different. You will need to make your ownadapter harness to use the 95 distributor with a 86-93 TFI module.See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Ignition switch wiringFuel pump, alternator, ignition & A/C wiringComputer, actuator & sensor wiringFuse panel layoutVacuum routingAutoZone wiring diagrams http://www.autozone.com/servlet/UiB..._us/0900823d/80/16/71/3c/0900823d8016713c.jsp for 79-88 model Mustangs http://www.autozone.com/servlet/UiB..._us/0900823d/80/19/59/5a/0900823d8019595a.jsp for 89-93 model Mustangs http://www.autozone.com/servlet/UiB..._us/0900823d/80/1d/db/3c/0900823d801ddb3c.jsp for 94-98 model MustangsAutoZone diagram for the 94-95 ignition system: http://www.autozone.com/images/cds/gif/large/0900823d801ddb57.gif According to the diagram, the wires coming out of the distributor are:Red/Lt green = Hall effect sensor powerBlack/Lt blue = Hall effect sensor groundDK Green = Hall effect sensor PIP signal out.Wire those three connections to the 86-93 TFI module as shown in the first diagram and it should work. Leave the other connections not connected, tape them up or even better, cover them with heat shrink tubing.You may have some problems making the wiring waterproof. Drive in the rain with a poorly made harness and you could be stranded out in the middle of no where.The remote TFI module will need to be securely mounted on some type of large aluminum finned heat sink to keep it from overheating. TFI modules are sensitive to overheating and may fail or cause the car to run poorly.