94/95 V6 to V8 Eng Swap ?

Nov 30, 2003
Is swap on 94/95 V6 Car to V8 as simple as Engine Harness and ECU?
I have a couple of donor GTS Cars and a TON of 94/95 Parts, so I am sure I have all the parts....The V6 Car is a 5 speed. Are the tranny's the same?? Weak?

I have a chance to pickup a really clean V6 car (motor knock) and am figuring I can do the swap and reg as V6. It will be for my 18 yr old son, so I figured I could save some $$ on ins over reg one of my V8 GTS cars (1 N.C. Car has no eng/trans. and the other is not very clean, but complete and runs)

Any info appreciated.
 

Nov 30, 2003
Black Stampede said:
Well when your 18 yr old son crashes the car you can collect the whopping 2 grand that they will give you for a V-6 car. I certainly would not go that route just for insurance reasons.
Huh? I thought I was asking for swap info.:shrug:

Thanks?

Your sig>
That's rich.
 
Sep 3, 2002
2Many said:
Huh? I thought I was asking for swap info.:shrug:

Thanks?

That's rich.
You specifically made it a point to bring up insurance costs and I merely said that that may not be a great idea to register it as the V6 since if your son has an accident you are going to get jack for the car. Maybe your son is a great driver and very responsible, if so thats great. :) However, most 18 yr olds are stupid and drive like morons. :nonono: Sorry for making you angry. :shrug:

And read a little closer, that quote isn't by me. You have been here for a total of about 7 posts so you wouldn't know anything about me. I try to help people as much as I can.

Here is what you are going to need for the swap. Hope this helps.

1. engine...94-95
2. All under hood wiring...CCRM,Computer,Fuse box injector harness....(Getting everything from one car is the easiet but not always available) Computer located on passenger side kick panel...wires run thorught the firewall, into fender (Gotta take out fenderwell)
3.GT bellhousing....LOOKs the same but they are not
4.u can reuse your altenator and starter
5. New flywheel and clutch...V8 uses 10.5 inch flyweel and clutch...V6 uses 11inch..thats why the bellhousing is different...(The hole for the starter is 1/4 of an inch in..that the only difference)
6. Electric fan can be reused
7.Need V8 throttle cable
8.V8 springs...keep it safe
9.exhaust (whatever one u like....make sure u get the exhaust hangers for the passenger side as the V6 doesn't have them)
10. Flywheel bolts....different thinkness of flywheel
12 **MAKE SURE u get the "Calibration code" off the door of the car that u get your computer from becasue u need this to buy sensors.
13..Secondary A.I.R U will need the tube that runs from the engine bay down to the catalytic converter on your new V8 exhaust (discontinued)
14. If your car is equipped with A/C...you will need longer AC lines
15. You will need V8 power steerting lines as the V6 one are to short
16. I reused my V6 powersteering pump but i would suggest getting the V8 pump
17.Fuel pumps are the same
18.MAF sensor can be reuesed as both 3.8L and 5.0L use 19lb injectors
19.You will need the intake tube for the V8 or just buy an aftermarket CAI (Discontined)
20.If u want u can get a V8 gauge cluster as the orignal tach will not work with the V6 gauge cluster....i went with an aftermarket tach
21. 5.0L mustangs use the AIR system...u will need to get the 2 check valves from FORD....(calibration code needed)
21.you will need 2 oxygen sensors
22. The radiators are the same
23.Brakes are the same on V6 and GT
24. If your engine doesn;t have engine mounts you will need V8 engine mounts.
25. Im not 100% positve but i think u need a carbon canister and V8 vacuum lines
26. The rear-end will work but i wouldn't suggest pounding on it to hard....(Dont dump the clutch) some say it will be fine..others say it will break the spyder gears...i lit up the Tire and the rear-end howled really loud..i let up pretty quick...find an 8.8 and put it in.
27. Lower control arm bushing....unless u can get the control arms off easy..Check balljoints at that time too...(no point in putting it back together with bad parts)
28. Make sure that the computer will match your transmission (5speed tranny..ask for a 5-speed computer)
CCRM= Contsant control relay module..the V6 one will not turn on the electric fan with the V8 computer...make sure u change it...the car will run with the V6 but NO FAN!!
this part is located on the overFlow bottle
29. Now is a good time to replace your clutch cable. If your is streched it would be better to replace it now!
30. You will need fuel lines. (Discontinued)
31. You will need the molded hoses for the AIR system . Discontinued

Discontinued= FORD doesn't stock it anymore
 
May 10, 2020
Are the powersteering pump pulleys the same on a 95 v6 and v8?
 
