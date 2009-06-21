94/95 V6 to V8 Eng Swap ?

2Many said:



I'm beginning to feel guilty on this forum. I have yet to provide any useful information at all about mustangs in any post.



I thought I was asking for swap info.

You specifically made it a point to bring up insurance costs and I merely said that that may not be a great idea to register it as the V6 since if your son has an accident you are going to get jack for the car. Maybe your son is a great driver and very responsible, if so thats great.However, most 18 yr olds are stupid and drive like morons.Sorry for making you angry.And read a little closer, that quote isn't by me. You have been here for a total of about 7 posts so you wouldn't know anything about me. I try to help people as much as I can.Here is what you are going to need for the swap. Hope this helps.1. engine...94-952. All under hood wiring...CCRM,Computer,Fuse box injector harness....(Getting everything from one car is the easiet but not always available) Computer located on passenger side kick panel...wires run thorught the firewall, into fender (Gotta take out fenderwell)3.GT bellhousing....LOOKs the same but they are not4.u can reuse your altenator and starter5. New flywheel and clutch...V8 uses 10.5 inch flyweel and clutch...V6 uses 11inch..thats why the bellhousing is different...(The hole for the starter is 1/4 of an inch in..that the only difference)6. Electric fan can be reused7.Need V8 throttle cable8.V8 springs...keep it safe9.exhaust (whatever one u like....make sure u get the exhaust hangers for the passenger side as the V6 doesn't have them)10. Flywheel bolts....different thinkness of flywheel12 **MAKE SURE u get the "Calibration code" off the door of the car that u get your computer from becasue u need this to buy sensors.13..Secondary A.I.R U will need the tube that runs from the engine bay down to the catalytic converter on your new V8 exhaust (discontinued)14. If your car is equipped with A/C...you will need longer AC lines15. You will need V8 power steerting lines as the V6 one are to short16. I reused my V6 powersteering pump but i would suggest getting the V8 pump17.Fuel pumps are the same18.MAF sensor can be reuesed as both 3.8L and 5.0L use 19lb injectors19.You will need the intake tube for the V8 or just buy an aftermarket CAI (Discontined)20.If u want u can get a V8 gauge cluster as the orignal tach will not work with the V6 gauge cluster....i went with an aftermarket tach21. 5.0L mustangs use the AIR system...u will need to get the 2 check valves from FORD....(calibration code needed)21.you will need 2 oxygen sensors22. The radiators are the same23.Brakes are the same on V6 and GT24. If your engine doesn;t have engine mounts you will need V8 engine mounts.25. Im not 100% positve but i think u need a carbon canister and V8 vacuum lines26. The rear-end will work but i wouldn't suggest pounding on it to hard....(Dont dump the clutch) some say it will be fine..others say it will break the spyder gears...i lit up the Tire and the rear-end howled really loud..i let up pretty quick...find an 8.8 and put it in.27. Lower control arm bushing....unless u can get the control arms off easy..Check balljoints at that time too...(no point in putting it back together with bad parts)28. Make sure that the computer will match your transmission (5speed tranny..ask for a 5-speed computer)CCRM= Contsant control relay module..the V6 one will not turn on the electric fan with the V8 computer...make sure u change it...the car will run with the V6 but NO FAN!!this part is located on the overFlow bottle29. Now is a good time to replace your clutch cable. If your is streched it would be better to replace it now!30. You will need fuel lines. (Discontinued)31. You will need the molded hoses for the AIR system . DiscontinuedDiscontinued= FORD doesn't stock it anymore