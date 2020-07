Tubular K member Griggs, engine set back 1 inch, front wheels forward 1 inch

Front and rear control arms with spherical metal and poly bushings Griggs

Torque arm Heavy Duty and panhard bar Griggs

Koni yellow adjustable shocks with Griggs Racing coil overs.

Bumpsteer kit Griggs

Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates

Steeda strut tower brace

Subframe connectors Griggs

Aluminum drive shaft Griggs

TA rear end cover

Corner weighted 3,400 lbs 55.8% front 44.2% rear

Brand new Toyo R888 tires

I decided to reduce my fleet of cars. This car has mostly sitting in my garage for the last ten years with occasional drives to work where it’s parked in the cool sub basement of a parking garage. I’ve owned this for the last 13 years. I know the last two owners (last was older baby boomer muscle car aficionado and previous owner had Mustang collection including a couple Cobra Rs). This car has really been taken care of and includes a three ring folder and file folder with over five pounds of receipts going back 16 years and a log book going back 13 years which documents every gas fill, oil change and maintenance item. The car has never been raced or on the track. Clean Carfax, no accidents, original rust free California car.There’s a lot of time and money invested in this Cobra. Professionally built. Looking for a Mustang enthusiast buyer who can really appreciate this car. I essentially have too many cars and other priorities absorbing my time.1995 Cobra #130 out of 4,005Full Griggs GR40 Suspension410 ci forged roller cam stroker WindsorTKO500 transmission w/ Pro 5.0 shifterEaton rear end, 3:55 gearsCustom exhaust with four CARB EO catalytic converters low miles, includes second catted H pipeReal OEM Cobra R wheelsFiberglass cowl hood with hood pinsTrunk mounted batteryClean CarFax, no accidents. All panel VINs match.Chassis: 120KEngine: 28KTrans: 20KRear end: Eaton Posi Unit and Ford 28 spline axles: 27K, Ford 3:55 gears: 20KSuspension GR40: Front 20K, Rear 26KOther: 3K miles on Comp roller cam, Comp lifters, push rods, Comp timing chain and head rebuild (Crower springs, seals, 3 angle valve job), Ford water pump, Good Year Hi Miler hoses, MSD cap & rotor, MSD wires, plugsNew Toyo R888 tires, fresh oil change Mobil 1, K&N filter, brakes bled, differential fluid new w/anti-slip additive, new battery, injectors professionally cleaned 1K miles ago, coolant flush 2K miles agoFull Griggs Racing GR40 suspension installed by authorized Griggs installer JBA RacingThe GR40 suspension completely changes the suspension geometry of the car. Rides great and corners flat. Really responsive steering.This video demonstrates the GR40 suspension in action (this is not the car for sale here but shows what a GR40 Cobra can do):Stroker 410 Windsor built by ESI Race Engines; SCT dyno tune switch chip by Bruce Tucker at JBA RacingBlueprinted with spec sheetEagle forged crank, Eagle forged H beam rods, SRP forged pistons, main stud girdlePorted and flowed Windsor Sr. heads (recently rebuilt, includes flow sheet), ARP boltsCrane aluminum roller rockersComp Cams custom grind roller cam and lifters, push rods and double roller timing chainJBA Racing ceramic coated headers, custom built exhaust, Magnaflow stainless mufflersTrick Flow intake, BBK 75mm throttle body, Mac cold air intake, K&N filterMSD billet distributor, MSD6AL ignition box and MSD coil, Comp Poly Composite Distributor gearGriffin aluminum radiator, Flex-a-Lite fan controllerPA performance starter with heat blanketGoodyear Hi-miler hosesPolyurethane engine and transmission mountsTan with newer black carpet, recently recovered Corbeau microsuade seatsAutometer engine temp and oil pressure gaugesFront driver’s side ABS sensor needs replacement. Due to the suspension modifications it’s necessary to remove the tie rod arm to remove the ABS sensor. My plans were to do this and replace the steering rack at the same time which would include new inner tie rods as these are worn as well (common on lowered Mustangs).This car runs and drives great with crazy torque. Rides smooth and is surprisingly docile. Alignment is straight.$18KCar is in San Diego, CAEmail for more info and pics: [email protected]