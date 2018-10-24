Jer
I decided to reduce my fleet of cars. This car has mostly sitting in my garage for the last ten years with occasional drives to work where it’s parked in the cool sub basement of a parking garage. I’ve owned this for the last 13 years. I know the last two owners (last was older baby boomer muscle car aficionado and previous owner had Mustang collection including a couple Cobra Rs). This car has really been taken care of and includes a three ring folder and file folder with over five pounds of receipts going back 16 years and a log book going back 13 years which documents every gas fill, oil change and maintenance item. The car has never been raced or on the track. Clean Carfax, no accidents, original rust free California car.
There’s a lot of time and money invested in this Cobra. Professionally built. Looking for a Mustang enthusiast buyer who can really appreciate this car. I essentially have too many cars and other priorities absorbing my time.
1995 Cobra #130 out of 4,005
Full Griggs GR40 Suspension
410 ci forged roller cam stroker Windsor
TKO500 transmission w/ Pro 5.0 shifter
Eaton rear end, 3:55 gears
Custom exhaust with four CARB EO catalytic converters low miles, includes second catted H pipe
Real OEM Cobra R wheels
Fiberglass cowl hood with hood pins
Trunk mounted battery
Clean CarFax, no accidents. All panel VINs match.
Miles
Chassis: 120K
Engine: 28K
Trans: 20K
Rear end: Eaton Posi Unit and Ford 28 spline axles: 27K, Ford 3:55 gears: 20K
Suspension GR40: Front 20K, Rear 26K
Other: 3K miles on Comp roller cam, Comp lifters, push rods, Comp timing chain and head rebuild (Crower springs, seals, 3 angle valve job), Ford water pump, Good Year Hi Miler hoses, MSD cap & rotor, MSD wires, plugs
Recent Maintenance/Parts
New Toyo R888 tires, fresh oil change Mobil 1, K&N filter, brakes bled, differential fluid new w/anti-slip additive, new battery, injectors professionally cleaned 1K miles ago, coolant flush 2K miles ago
Suspension
Full Griggs Racing GR40 suspension installed by authorized Griggs installer JBA Racing
- Tubular K member Griggs, engine set back 1 inch, front wheels forward 1 inch
- Front and rear control arms with spherical metal and poly bushings Griggs
- Torque arm Heavy Duty and panhard bar Griggs
- Koni yellow adjustable shocks with Griggs Racing coil overs.
- Bumpsteer kit Griggs
- Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates
- Steeda strut tower brace
- Subframe connectors Griggs
- Aluminum drive shaft Griggs
- TA rear end cover
- Corner weighted 3,400 lbs 55.8% front 44.2% rear
- Brand new Toyo R888 tires
This video demonstrates the GR40 suspension in action (this is not the car for sale here but shows what a GR40 Cobra can do):
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzpDOFOvdek
Engine
Stroker 410 Windsor built by ESI Race Engines; SCT dyno tune switch chip by Bruce Tucker at JBA Racing
Blueprinted with spec sheet
Eagle forged crank, Eagle forged H beam rods, SRP forged pistons, main stud girdle
Ported and flowed Windsor Sr. heads (recently rebuilt, includes flow sheet), ARP bolts
Crane aluminum roller rockers
Comp Cams custom grind roller cam and lifters, push rods and double roller timing chain
JBA Racing ceramic coated headers, custom built exhaust, Magnaflow stainless mufflers
Trick Flow intake, BBK 75mm throttle body, Mac cold air intake, K&N filter
MSD billet distributor, MSD6AL ignition box and MSD coil, Comp Poly Composite Distributor gear
Griffin aluminum radiator, Flex-a-Lite fan controller
PA performance starter with heat blanket
Goodyear Hi-miler hoses
Polyurethane engine and transmission mounts
Interior
Tan with newer black carpet, recently recovered Corbeau microsuade seats
Autometer engine temp and oil pressure gauges
Needs
Front driver’s side ABS sensor needs replacement. Due to the suspension modifications it’s necessary to remove the tie rod arm to remove the ABS sensor. My plans were to do this and replace the steering rack at the same time which would include new inner tie rods as these are worn as well (common on lowered Mustangs).
This car runs and drives great with crazy torque. Rides smooth and is surprisingly docile. Alignment is straight.
$18K
Car is in San Diego, CA
Email for more info and pics: [email protected]
Last edited: