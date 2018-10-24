For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker

J

Jer

New Member
Jan 16, 2002
21
2
3
San Diego
Visit site
I decided to reduce my fleet of cars. This car has mostly sitting in my garage for the last ten years with occasional drives to work where it’s parked in the cool sub basement of a parking garage. I’ve owned this for the last 13 years. I know the last two owners (last was older baby boomer muscle car aficionado and previous owner had Mustang collection including a couple Cobra Rs). This car has really been taken care of and includes a three ring folder and file folder with over five pounds of receipts going back 16 years and a log book going back 13 years which documents every gas fill, oil change and maintenance item. The car has never been raced or on the track. Clean Carfax, no accidents, original rust free California car.

There’s a lot of time and money invested in this Cobra. Professionally built. Looking for a Mustang enthusiast buyer who can really appreciate this car. I essentially have too many cars and other priorities absorbing my time.

1995 Cobra #130 out of 4,005
Full Griggs GR40 Suspension
410 ci forged roller cam stroker Windsor
TKO500 transmission w/ Pro 5.0 shifter
Eaton rear end, 3:55 gears
Custom exhaust with four CARB EO catalytic converters low miles, includes second catted H pipe
Real OEM Cobra R wheels
Fiberglass cowl hood with hood pins
Trunk mounted battery
Clean CarFax, no accidents. All panel VINs match.

Miles
Chassis: 120K
Engine: 28K
Trans: 20K
Rear end: Eaton Posi Unit and Ford 28 spline axles: 27K, Ford 3:55 gears: 20K
Suspension GR40: Front 20K, Rear 26K
Other: 3K miles on Comp roller cam, Comp lifters, push rods, Comp timing chain and head rebuild (Crower springs, seals, 3 angle valve job), Ford water pump, Good Year Hi Miler hoses, MSD cap & rotor, MSD wires, plugs

Recent Maintenance/Parts
New Toyo R888 tires, fresh oil change Mobil 1, K&N filter, brakes bled, differential fluid new w/anti-slip additive, new battery, injectors professionally cleaned 1K miles ago, coolant flush 2K miles ago

Suspension
Full Griggs Racing GR40 suspension installed by authorized Griggs installer JBA Racing
  • Tubular K member Griggs, engine set back 1 inch, front wheels forward 1 inch
  • Front and rear control arms with spherical metal and poly bushings Griggs
  • Torque arm Heavy Duty and panhard bar Griggs
  • Koni yellow adjustable shocks with Griggs Racing coil overs.
  • Bumpsteer kit Griggs
  • Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates
  • Steeda strut tower brace
  • Subframe connectors Griggs
  • Aluminum drive shaft Griggs
  • TA rear end cover
  • Corner weighted 3,400 lbs 55.8% front 44.2% rear
  • Brand new Toyo R888 tires
The GR40 suspension completely changes the suspension geometry of the car. Rides great and corners flat. Really responsive steering.
This video demonstrates the GR40 suspension in action (this is not the car for sale here but shows what a GR40 Cobra can do):
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzpDOFOvdek


Engine
Stroker 410 Windsor built by ESI Race Engines; SCT dyno tune switch chip by Bruce Tucker at JBA Racing
Blueprinted with spec sheet
Eagle forged crank, Eagle forged H beam rods, SRP forged pistons, main stud girdle
Ported and flowed Windsor Sr. heads (recently rebuilt, includes flow sheet), ARP bolts
Crane aluminum roller rockers
Comp Cams custom grind roller cam and lifters, push rods and double roller timing chain
JBA Racing ceramic coated headers, custom built exhaust, Magnaflow stainless mufflers
Trick Flow intake, BBK 75mm throttle body, Mac cold air intake, K&N filter
MSD billet distributor, MSD6AL ignition box and MSD coil, Comp Poly Composite Distributor gear
Griffin aluminum radiator, Flex-a-Lite fan controller
PA performance starter with heat blanket
Goodyear Hi-miler hoses
Polyurethane engine and transmission mounts

Interior
Tan with newer black carpet, recently recovered Corbeau microsuade seats
Autometer engine temp and oil pressure gauges

Needs
Front driver’s side ABS sensor needs replacement. Due to the suspension modifications it’s necessary to remove the tie rod arm to remove the ABS sensor. My plans were to do this and replace the steering rack at the same time which would include new inner tie rods as these are worn as well (common on lowered Mustangs).

This car runs and drives great with crazy torque. Rides smooth and is surprisingly docile. Alignment is straight.

$18K

Car is in San Diego, CA
Email for more info and pics: [email protected]
 

Attachments

Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete

  • Sponsors(?)


J

Jer

New Member
Jan 16, 2002
21
2
3
San Diego
Visit site
Thanks! I haven't been too aggressive listing it for sale as am not in a huge hurry. I'm more interested in finding the right buyer who will take care of it. The last Mustang I had and sold 12 years back a guy got it for his high school aged son who didn't take care of it. I about cried when I saw how trashed it was a year later.

I did list it on Hemmings and dropped the price to 16K.

 
  • Like
Reactions: Habu135
J

Jer

New Member
Jan 16, 2002
21
2
3
San Diego
Visit site
900 RPMs. It's got a noticeable lope but not too radical. Custom grind comp roller 114 LSA, 0.564 lift, Duration at 0.050 228 Intake 232 Exhaust.

Passes CA smog. 30 PPM HC at 15 mph, 15 PPM HC at 25, CO is negligible, NO is 0017 and 0194 PPM at 15 and 25 mph respectively.

More power possible with a bigger cam.
 
J

Jer

New Member
Jan 16, 2002
21
2
3
San Diego
Visit site
424 rwt and 360 rwhp before the installation of roller cam, larger throttle body (had a 65 mm previously which was choking air flow), larger headers and rebuilt heads with valve job. So probably freed up some power. Comp said I could go bigger with the cam for more power but wanted a wide lobe separation for torque and emissions.

Picasa Web Albums

Fast and easy photo sharing from Google. Share with friends and family, or explore public photos.
photos.google.com
 
J

Jer

New Member
Jan 16, 2002
21
2
3
San Diego
Visit site
Still for sale. I wasn't actively listing this due to the pandemic and whatnot but figured now summer is here maybe someone wants this nice car. I put the price at $15K. I wasn't sure what the market was for these SN95 Cobras.
 
Habu135

Habu135

Advanced Member
Jan 10, 2019
578
360
73
39
California
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Expired 1996 Mystic Cobra/ Roll Cage/ Gr40 Suspension/ Parts Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
O 94 Cobra driver's power seat /AUX / lumbar stopped working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
A Advice on buying 96 cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Dscraggle 94 Cobra Moral Dilemma 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
H WTB/Trade WTB : 1997 Cobra IMRC controller SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
2Blue2 Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 67
ZephyrEFI Engine Correct MAF For 1993 Cobra X3Z ECU Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
J 96 cobra - Electrical Gremlins HELP! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D 1997 Cobra (New Owner Questions) SVT Tech Forum 1
9 For Sale WTS/WTT: Set of '98-'04 Cobra Wheels and/or Set of Konig Villian Wheels For set of Enkei RPFI Wheels - Ann Arbor, MI Wheels Tires Brakes 0
V 1999 Cobra knocking after spark plug blow out 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B 95 Cobra cooling fan 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Ultra90GT SOLD nitrous plate GT40 cobra Engine and Power Adder 1
J Brakes 03 cobra calipers on my 86 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 0
D The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
K Cobra Front Bumper 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
J 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT Convertible Fuel Smell help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D 1999 cobra blower questions SVT Tech Forum 0
C What's it Worth? In the market for new wheels What is it Worth?!?!? 1
K Paint and Body COBRA BUMPER 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Cammandobrando 97 cobra magnaflow street series 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Interchangle Exhaust 01 Cobra-93 Fox The Welcome Wagon 0
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 2
C Advice for cobra IRS swap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
B SOLD For Sale - 1993 Mustang Cobra - Black on Black 75254 Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
W Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
D 99 cobra engine fuse box wiring loom 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
L 1997 Cobra Tune Question (and some background on the car) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Cammandobrando 97 cobra cobra , rear end, how much power will it take ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N add oil to rear differential in 2001 svt cobra SVT Tech Forum 1
C Expired 99-01 Cobra IRS Suspension Parts 0
C 1998 Cobra engine bogs down when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 1994 Mustang COBRA - speedometer not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
9 95 cobra 5.0 fan problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Habu135 Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Cammandobrando 97 cobra s trim 10lbs of boost guess 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Cammandobrando 97 cobra s trim 10lbs of boost horse power guess The Welcome Wagon 5
J Suspension INSTALLING COBRA IRS INTO 1965 COUPE Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
J Progress Thread ANYONE INSTALLED A 1997 COBRA REAR END ASSEMBLY IN 65 COUPE? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
9 Coyote swap alternator wiring 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
M Electrical 95 cobra random dyno numbers 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
N Fox Lift struts / shocks for 93 Cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
T 96 mustangt will a 2003 cobra guage cluster work in a 96 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R 3rd gear pedal down vibration SVT Tech Forum 0
B Spotting the difference between 95 5.0 gt and 5.0 cobra 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
D WTB/Trade 03-04 Cobra/Terminator Side Skirts SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom