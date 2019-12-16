Sorry for the late reply, I was going through oil yes, I just changed it and I haven’t had any low readings. I got on it yesterday and the engine started smoking saw white smoke behind me tooIs it using oil?
Dipstick isn’t popping out, I was adding oil yes but I just changed it and haven’t had to since, I got on it yesterday just 1st to 2nd and there was white smoke behind me and motor started smoking, has splatters of something around the dipstick on hoses and the valve cover, I pulled the oil cap and there was like a white foamHave someone stand behind the car during a cold start up. See what color smoke comes out of either tailpipe.
Is the dipstick popping up under load?
I assume you're adding oil every once in a while?
How many miles?
Sounds like the head gasket. If the oil is milkshake the coolant is now entering the block hence the color of the oil.
Taking it to the shop today I’ll Do a compression testHead gasket or intake gasket. Do a compression test.
I'll check the coolant right now, do you know where I can find a cheap block?
Since it needs to be torn down for head gaskets you may want to think to refresh the block or buy new (upgrade) if the block has high mileage.
The white smoke is also an indication of head gasket. Check your coolant, I'm sure lots of its missing. Pull some spark plugs, probably soaked.
Ford Explorers from 1996-2001 Ford Explorers had 5.0 engines. Lots to find at salvage yards. Grab the entire assembly since they come with GT40 style intake and heads. They are extremely affordable and most have several. Some even came with 4:10 rearend which drag racers snag up for backup.
but it would be low?The coolant color won't change of course.
Pull a plug, see what they look like.
Coolant will probably come out of one or more depending on which side of the motor went.