Sounds like the head gasket. If the oil is milkshake the coolant is now entering the block hence the color of the oil.



Since it needs to be torn down for head gaskets you may want to think to refresh the block or buy new (upgrade) if the block has high mileage.



The white smoke is also an indication of head gasket. Check your coolant, I'm sure lots of its missing. Pull some spark plugs, probably soaked.