95 gt

E

Eloke

New Member
Dec 16, 2019
19
-1
1
18
Arizona
So there’s white smoke coming from my dipstick, I’ve been doing research and everything says blow by, just want to be sure that’s what’s going on can anyone give me some advice?
 

E

Eloke

New Member
Dec 16, 2019
19
-1
1
18
Arizona
VibrantRedGT said:
Have someone stand behind the car during a cold start up. See what color smoke comes out of either tailpipe.

Is the dipstick popping up under load?

I assume you're adding oil every once in a while?

How many miles?
Click to expand...
Dipstick isn’t popping out, I was adding oil yes but I just changed it and haven’t had to since, I got on it yesterday just 1st to 2nd and there was white smoke behind me and motor started smoking, has splatters of something around the dipstick on hoses and the valve cover, I pulled the oil cap and there was like a white foam
 
VibrantRedGT

VibrantRedGT

"STANGNET'S PENGUIN SMACKER"
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
14,642
399
144
48
Boca Raton, Florida
www.mustangworks.com
Eloke said:
Dipstick isn’t popping out, I was adding oil yes but I just changed it and haven’t had to since, I got on it yesterday just 1st to 2nd and there was white smoke behind me and motor started smoking, has splatters of something around the dipstick on hoses and the valve cover, I pulled the oil cap and there was like a white foam
Click to expand...
Sounds like the head gasket. If the oil is milkshake the coolant is now entering the block hence the color of the oil.

Since it needs to be torn down for head gaskets you may want to think to refresh the block or buy new (upgrade) if the block has high mileage.

The white smoke is also an indication of head gasket. Check your coolant, I'm sure lots of its missing. Pull some spark plugs, probably soaked.
 
E

Eloke

New Member
Dec 16, 2019
19
-1
1
18
Arizona
VibrantRedGT said:
Sounds like the head gasket. If the oil is milkshake the coolant is now entering the block hence the color of the oil.

Since it needs to be torn down for head gaskets you may want to think to refresh the block or buy new (upgrade) if the block has high mileage.

The white smoke is also an indication of head gasket. Check your coolant, I'm sure lots of its missing. Pull some spark plugs, probably soaked.
Click to expand...
I’ll check the coolant right now, do you know where I can find a cheap block?
 
VibrantRedGT

VibrantRedGT

"STANGNET'S PENGUIN SMACKER"
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
14,642
399
144
48
Boca Raton, Florida
www.mustangworks.com
Eloke said:
I’ll check the coolant right now, do you know where I can find a cheap block?
Click to expand...
Ford Explorers from 1996-2001 Ford Explorers had 5.0 engines. Lots to find at salvage yards. Grab the entire assembly since they come with GT40 style intake and heads. They are extremely affordable and most have several. Some even came with 4:10 rearend which drag racers snag up for backup.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Eloke
