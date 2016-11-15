98 Gt Pi Swap Hp

Well I was able to get like new heads for $300. Intake $75? Head gasket and head bolts about $100. Then factor in the possibility that your timing chain is worn. Timing cover gasket was around $20 for a felpro I believe. I installed a different thermo stat either the 160 or the 180 (which ever the PI's run with idr which) $10. Intake gaskets another 10 or 20. Then figure another $20 or so in misc bolts you break or are too chewed up. And lastly of course new coolant, an oil filter or two and a couple gallons of oil (to catch all the debris afterwards). So ball park $500. It all depends on where you buy your parts and if you go used for the heads or intake. I wouldn't suggest getting any kits as it's cheaper to piece it together yourself. Harder than a cam install? Yeah. Way more beneficial $ per $? Most certainly.