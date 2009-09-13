99-04 V6 Windstar Manifold Swap

Hello everyone!! i want to add to this forum by saying that I've discovered a new intake swap for the 3.8!!! I dont know if anyone still drives these but id like to share anyway

I've had my 02 v6 3.8 auto for about a year now and wanted to start hoppin this little power house up a bit. looking around on howto's and mod walkthrough sites i came to the conclusion that the Windstar intake seemed like a good place to start. So after calling pretty much every auto wreckers/ part stores within 200kms of me without luck... Id had enough.



Its a Friday afternoon, about 3 and build the courage to drive down to the nearest U-pull just to take a look around and maybe get lucky. Well I did...sort of.

I walk down the rows of cars row after row, all the way to the back fence. things were looking bleak. then I saw it, the only ford van in the entire yard, a 2004 Freestar handicap accessibility van. I pop the hood surprised to find an essex desinged 4.2 v6.

I pulled the upper and lower intake fitted with the identical IMRC that the 3.8s do. $54 out the door with throttle body.

Brought it home and immediately started tearing the cast aluminum manny of my car, all was looking good the lower bolted right up no problems. The IMRC connector was the same.



Here's when the issues started popping up, the IAC and TPS wires needed to be lengthened to reach, knot a big deal. but coolant hoses were more of one.

If you're familiar with the 3.8 engine bay you'll recall a metal coolant pipe that comes up from the water pump, this will not reach around the new manifold because of height issues. long story short I just cut mine if anyone's interested in knowing more ill respond to specifics and post pictures.

I almost forgot to mention that the IAC and TB will need to be clearanced in the hood, but conveniently its right where the v8 GT hood scoop would sit so there's a solution