A/C clutch replacement

A few weeks ago I was sitting idle when I noticed that the A/C stopped blowing cold and after some very quick investigation I found out that the rubber on the A/C clutch face had ripped. I looked around for a replacement clutch and I kept seeing made in China replacements for around $100 or more. I also thought to my self if the Ford unit lasted 28 years and 95k miles maybe I should look for some Ford parts and hope for another 28 years and 95k miles.
First up was realizing that I would need to scout eBay for the NOS parts. The A/C clutch is made of 3 main parts:
Through a lot of cross-referencing I was able to find what the FORD part numbers are for these components. As we all know Ford likes to have many part numbers for the same part, they change based on year of engineering and revision. Anyhow below is a photo of the three components I picked up from eBay for a grand total of $128.13 tax and shipping:
Here is a close up of the clutch and part number:
Details of the coil:
And finally the pulley. The pulley assembly includes a new bearing, so no need to purchase that separately:
Continued on next post...
