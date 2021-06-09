A/C clutch replacement

Continued from last postAs I said the reason was pretty obvious why the A/C clutch was not engaging:Special tools needed:OEMTools 27000 A/C clutch holding wrench:OEMTools 27002 A/C clutch puller:As an important side note, the puller above was too small to fit the threads of me factory A/C clutch, but fit the replacement one perfectly. I had to go to O'Reilly and borrow their A/C clutch tool kit EverTough 67100. This includes a few different size pullers and one fit the old one perfectly.Here is how the holding wrench fits onto the A/C clutch face to hold it still while you try to loosen the 13mm (again in my case, I've read 12mm in other places) nut:After some chosen words for the holding wrench screws that kept on coming loose, I was able to remove the nut from the center shaft and then using the puller I was able to remove the clutch:Continued on next post...