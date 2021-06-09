A/C clutch replacement

A few weeks ago I was sitting idle when I noticed that the A/C stopped blowing cold and after some very quick investigation I found out that the rubber on the A/C clutch face had ripped. I looked around for a replacement clutch and I kept seeing made in China replacements for around $100 or more. I also thought to my self if the Ford unit lasted 28 years and 95k miles maybe I should look for some Ford parts and hope for another 28 years and 95k miles.

First up was realizing that I would need to scout eBay for the NOS parts. The A/C clutch is made of 3 main parts:

  • The clutch
  • The coil
  • The pulley
One thing that I need to point out is most part suppliers list two A/C compressors for our cars depending if the A/C was factory or dealer installed. The factory installed compressor is made in Japan by Denso and it's model number 6P148A, that apparently is also used on some 911 Porsche models. To determine which compressor you have, look for the sticker:
00-AC compressor sticker.jpg

Through a lot of cross-referencing I was able to find what the FORD part numbers are for these components. As we all know Ford likes to have many part numbers for the same part, they change based on year of engineering and revision. Anyhow below is a photo of the three components I picked up from eBay for a grand total of $128.13 tax and shipping: 01-Part numbers.jpg

Here is a close up of the clutch and part number:
02-Clutch face box.jpg
03-Clutch face part number.jpg
04-Clutch face made in Japan.jpg

Details of the coil:
05-AC coil box.jpg
06-AC coil parn number.jpg
07-AC coil made in Japan.jpg
08-AC coil other side.jpg
And finally the pulley. The pulley assembly includes a new bearing, so no need to purchase that separately:
09-Pulley box.jpg
Continued on next post...
 

Continued from last post
10-Pulley part number.jpg
11-Pulley made in Japan.jpg

As I said the reason was pretty obvious why the A/C clutch was not engaging:
12-Borken AC clutch.jpg

Special tools needed:
13-Tools 1.jpg

OEMTools 27000 A/C clutch holding wrench:
14-Tools 2.jpg

OEMTools 27002 A/C clutch puller:
15-Tools 3.jpg

As an important side note, the puller above was too small to fit the threads of me factory A/C clutch, but fit the replacement one perfectly. I had to go to O'Reilly and borrow their A/C clutch tool kit EverTough 67100. This includes a few different size pullers and one fit the old one perfectly.

Here is how the holding wrench fits onto the A/C clutch face to hold it still while you try to loosen the 13mm (again in my case, I've read 12mm in other places) nut:
16-Tool on clutch face 1.jpg
17-Tool on clutch face 2.jpg
18-Tool in use.jpg

After some chosen words for the holding wrench screws that kept on coming loose, I was able to remove the nut from the center shaft and then using the puller I was able to remove the clutch:
19-Clutch face removed.jpg

Continued on next post...
 
