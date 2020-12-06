Paint and Body A fast back conversion for hbstang

I will be doing a conversion on this nice 68 coupe for one of our members here on Stangnet ,hbstang . He brought me everything to do the conversion and i will be starting on it tomorrow ,monday . The boxes pretty much fill up my parts room .
20201206_130621.jpg
20201206_130638.jpg
20201206_131201.jpg
first step will be getting it up on stands ,making sure the doors are aligned as best as possible ,they already fit pretty good ,and leveling it up to start cutting it apart .
 
RaggedGT and moonraker

