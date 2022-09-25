A little help before I start my 4-to-8

Hi, I'm kinda new here. I've had a few mustangs before (a 77' and a 99') and I recently got a 87' convertible manual 4-banger. I've heard that these cars were the pinnacle of mustang modification. I know for a fact that I want to put a V8 in it, but I'm also thinking I want more HP than the stock 5.0 302 although I'm not sure. What would I need to do a Coyote swap, I'm having trouble getting a complete picture of everything I'd have to do.



I'm planning on doing this mostly alone on weekends or vacations from university. I make decent money for a student and understand I'll have to save. I'm not making this for the track but I do want a fun daily driver that has enough zip to race newer cars.



I'm looking for recommendations for what I should swap in and maybe a little direction (maybe a list) on how much i'll need to do.

Thank you.