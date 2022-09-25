A little help before I start my 4-to-8

S

Sirwa

New Member
Sep 25, 2022
1
0
1
18
Waterville, Maine
Hi, I'm kinda new here. I've had a few mustangs before (a 77' and a 99') and I recently got a 87' convertible manual 4-banger. I've heard that these cars were the pinnacle of mustang modification. I know for a fact that I want to put a V8 in it, but I'm also thinking I want more HP than the stock 5.0 302 although I'm not sure. What would I need to do a Coyote swap, I'm having trouble getting a complete picture of everything I'd have to do.

I'm planning on doing this mostly alone on weekends or vacations from university. I make decent money for a student and understand I'll have to save. I'm not making this for the track but I do want a fun daily driver that has enough zip to race newer cars.

I'm looking for recommendations for what I should swap in and maybe a little direction (maybe a list) on how much i'll need to do.
Thank you.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1729.jpeg
    IMG_1729.jpeg
    342.6 KB · Views: 4
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WORTH
6-8 swap parts
Replies
0
Views
142
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
WORTH
WORTH
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
18
Views
758
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Vulpes5.0
302 Engine build questions
Replies
24
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LEEDAY Boss
LEEDAY Boss
S
Fox 1992 LX 5.0 convertible
Replies
30
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu