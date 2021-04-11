So, whenever I turn the key to start the car, I get an alarm, it sounds like an alarm clock, that beeps 3 beeps in a row, in succession, 5 times, and then it stops. Once in a while, it’ll randomly do it once or twice, after the car has been started for a while. I thought it was my aftermarket stereo, but I took that out of the car/equation, and it still does it.From what I can tell, its coming from inside the dash, from whatever that “blue box” is. I have a video that I made for a mechanic friend of mine, if you guys want to hear it. It is ONLY when the key is in the 2nd position, or the car is running, never in the accessory position.