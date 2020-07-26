Engine Another cooling system thread

LX Dave

LX Dave

Active Member
Jul 2, 2017
139
65
38
45
Hey guys,

I'm having an annoyance with my '84 Mustang. When going down the road, the cooling system has no problem keeping the engine cool (normally runs between 197-203 degrees) with a Motorcraft 195 thermostat. The problem starts when I have to sit and idle for more than a couple of minutes. The temperature keeps creeping up until I just shut it down. That can get annoying at times. Yesterday I was in a drive through and had a long line to wait in. When I finally got out on the road, the temperature was at 118 degrees (I did shut it down a couple of times in line). Within a mile of going down the road (35mph speed limit, then up to 45 mph speed limit), it was back down to 197 degrees.

Specs on the car:
351W engine (mild build, approx 400 hp, 10:1 compression)
Holley Sniper EFI with stock dual snorkel air cleaner
NOS radiator (yes, I got lucky and found one for cheap)
New plastic fan
New fan clutch
Has full shroud and overflow tank.
All stock sized pulleys, no under-drive stuff here.
Stock off the shelf water pump
3G-130 amp alternator

This system has no problem keeping things cool while moving, even on the hottest and humid days. Even at 25-30 mph, the temperature will drop if it's gotten hot.

*I was thinking of adding an electric pusher fan in front of the radiator that will turn on in cases I have to idle for a while. What I don't want is that fan to hinder the flow of air while on the road, which I think it will do. I can also trigger that fan through the EFI controller. (EFI can trigger 2 fans, programmable temps on and off, or trigger 2 speed motor, hi/lo, as long as it has 2 separate power wires)

Is this a plausible fix, or should I do something else? One thing, I would like to retain the mechanical style fan, but am not opposed to going full electric if that's the only fix.

*Another question, does anybody know at what temperature the stock fan clutch goes into "full lock-up" to pull more air? Even when I hit 220 degrees, I never hear it engage more for more cooling. I know these clutches always slip a little, so "full lock-up" is kind of a distorted term.

Would going to a better water pump be a consideration? (I'm kind of a cheap ba$terd, so don't wanna spend the money if there's no positive results, and this is an idling only issue).

I'm not in any hurry to tear stuff apart and change things. It does good for now and will make the changes over winter, still want to drive it more this summer....and collect parts if necessary.

Appreciate the help and input.

20200726_122744.jpg
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,186
5,530
193
polk county florida
#1 adding stuff like an electric pusher fan is like a bandaid on a broken arm, the teenage mutant ninja turtles may be cool but the arm is still broken.
#2 is this a problem that just recently started, if so I would start with basics, make sure there is no junk blocking the flow through the radiator, test the clutch fan, should be a good amount of resistance turning the fan by hand when the engine is hot (and turned off of course). Check flow through the radiator when the engine is running, raising the idle should produce more flow, this can be difficult because you can't tell how well the lower tubes are flowing, a infrared temp gun can help there, watch the lower radiator hose when the rpms are raised, does it collapse?
You should also check the thermostat, a meat thermometer and a pan of water on the stove work well.
 
