Hey guys,I'm having an annoyance with my '84 Mustang. When going down the road, the cooling system has no problem keeping the engine cool (normally runs between 197-203 degrees) with a Motorcraft 195 thermostat. The problem starts when I have to sit and idle for more than a couple of minutes. The temperature keeps creeping up until I just shut it down. That can get annoying at times. Yesterday I was in a drive through and had a long line to wait in. When I finally got out on the road, the temperature was at 118 degrees (I did shut it down a couple of times in line). Within a mile of going down the road (35mph speed limit, then up to 45 mph speed limit), it was back down to 197 degrees.Specs on the car:351W engine (mild build, approx 400 hp, 10:1 compression)Holley Sniper EFI with stock dual snorkel air cleanerNOS radiator (yes, I got lucky and found one for cheap)New plastic fanNew fan clutchHas full shroud and overflow tank.All stock sized pulleys, no under-drive stuff here.Stock off the shelf water pump3G-130 amp alternatorThis system has no problem keeping things cool while moving, even on the hottest and humid days. Even at 25-30 mph, the temperature will drop if it's gotten hot.*I was thinking of adding an electric pusher fan in front of the radiator that will turn on in cases I have to idle for a while. What I don't want is that fan to hinder the flow of air while on the road, which I think it will do. I can also trigger that fan through the EFI controller. (EFI can trigger 2 fans, programmable temps on and off, or trigger 2 speed motor, hi/lo, as long as it has 2 separate power wires)Is this a plausible fix, or should I do something else? One thing, I would like to retain the mechanical style fan, but am not opposed to going full electric if that's the only fix.*Another question, does anybody know at what temperature the stock fan clutch goes into "full lock-up" to pull more air? Even when I hit 220 degrees, I never hear it engage more for more cooling. I know these clutches always slip a little, so "full lock-up" is kind of a distorted term.Would going to a better water pump be a consideration? (I'm kind of a cheap ba$terd, so don't wanna spend the money if there's no positive results, and this is an idling only issue).I'm not in any hurry to tear stuff apart and change things. It does good for now and will make the changes over winter, still want to drive it more this summer....and collect parts if necessary.Appreciate the help and input.