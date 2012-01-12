Are MSD Pro Billet Distributors garbage?

Justin81
I bought one of these pro billet distributors(part# 8456) awhile back. About a year after installing it started causing the car to lose spark after about 15-20 minutes of it running and would not start back up unless it sat for a couple of hours. I sent it back to MSD and they replaced all the guts including the module free of charge. The warranty on it was expired so that was making me think it was a common problem with these.
Since then I reinstalled it and haven't had any problems, yet! I do keep my stock distributor and the proper size wrench for the hold down bolt in the car just in case.
Did anyone else experience the same problem with one of these pro billet distributors? Is it maybe a heat soak issue causing the electronics of the distributor to fail?
