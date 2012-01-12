Are MSD Pro Billet Distributors garbage?

I bought a new MSD 8456 and installed it on my SSC a few yrs back. I took the car in for a fresh dyno tune after swapping pulleys for more boost. My friend the tuner told me that the MSD's were crap, I wasted my money and he could prove it.

After retuning my car with the new pulley settup he was ready to prove his point. He picked up a random used stock distributor off the floor in his shop and installed it with the same timing as before.

He then made another pull on the dyno and my car made 12 more rwhp than it did with the MSD.

I left the stocker on the car and I returned the MSD. LOL



I had another MSD 8456 on an '87 vert a couple yrs ago. One day the car started running rough and became hard to start after warmed up. While checking things and eliminating possibilites I checked to see if it was the MSD by swapping it for a stocker. Sure enough, that was it.



I've had three and two had issues