Auto to Manual Trans ''How to'' guide

This manual was completely lost. I found my notes and re-wrote it with help from a couple of guys that had previously used it and saved important information. Read it very carefully before getting yourself into this swap.
(1) 5r3z*7a512*a> tube (hydraulic hose)
(1) 5r3z*2455*b> pedal assy (has master cylinder on it)
(1) tremec 3650> transmission '05 up specific
(1) f6zz*7007*ea> spacer plate (between engine,transmission)
(1) 4r3z*7277*abd> gaiter (leather shift boot)
(1) 4r3z*7a508*aa> slave cylinder (may come with purchased, used tranny)
(1) ??????> rubber dust boot under the leather shift boot (Ford didn't have part #)
(1) ??????> shifter (I bought an aftermarket used shifter that came with the bolt that
mounts it to the transmission. Its a special bolt that you must have. You also
need the linkage rod that connects shifter to transmission spool. The rod
comes with the stock Ford junk shifter. The rod uses 2 plastic bushings that
are also needed. I don't know if the bushings come with the linkage rod. If you
buy an MGW aftermarket shifter it comes with the bushings (not the rod).
(1) ??????> flywheel and 6 flywheel bolts (I used aftermarket)
(1) ??????> pressure plate and bolts (6) I used aftermarket)
(1) ??????> clutch disc (I used aftermarket)
(1) f6zz*7600*a> sleeve (pilot bearing)
(1) ??????> pcm (computer) Your computer can be reprogrammed to manual
type
(1) 6r3z15520*aa> manual trans output shaft speed sensor (may come with used tranny)
(1) xr3z*7h103*ab> reverse lamp switch (may come with used tranny)
(5) ??????> top 5 bolts that hold transmission to engine must be replaced because they are
shorter than what you had. The bolts cannot be cut and reused. Don't even
try...get the new bolts.
(1) ??????> shift knob (I used aftermarket)
This swap can be done by modifying the auto wiring harness or by replacing the engine/tranny portion of the car's wiring harness. Both ways have their pros and cons. For example, replacing the section of harness is a pain and will take all day. Not replacing the harness and modifying the existing harness will require about a day and requires some soldering skills and will save you some money. You'll need to run a custom reverse light circuit that the car's computer will not see. I modified my existing harness and I'll show you how to do this later.
The next part on the list is the last part you will need if you plan on replacing the harness section.
(1) ??????> manual type engine/tranny portion of wiring harness (stick with the proper year)
The next parts on the list are the extra things you will need to buy if you plan on reusing your existing wiring harness.
(12 feet)> black wire harness convoluted tubing that's already all over your car's engine compartment.
(2 feet)> heat shrink tubing for 16-18 gauge wire
(1 roll)> black electrical tape
(20)> medium size wire ties (zip ties)
(1)> inline fuse holder with 10 amp fuse
(1 roll)> multi stranded insulated copper 18 gauge wire (actually will need maybe 20
feet of wire total)
(1) 3u2z*14s411*vba> wire assy (pigtail) Ford part
(1) 3u2z*14s411*sfa> wire assy (pigtail) Ford part (these 2 parts are the pigtail wire and plugs that
will be soldered to your old harness and allow you to plug existing wires to your
new transmission's reverse light switch and output shaft speed sensor)
NOTE: You can get a shifter and transmission from newtakeoff.com They are almost sold out of the transmissions as of today (2-27-10) Ford will be switching to a new style tranny soon. The shifter comes with the needed linkage rod on this site and it's real cheap compared to your dealer. Also, the rubber dust boot under the shift boot can be obtained by people who have installed MGW shifters because the boot gets removed when using MGW. I think this is the absolute best shifter available so consider buying one...then you won't need the rubber boot and you'll really dig the way the shifter operates.
SCROLL DOWN TO POST #10 FOR THE CONTINUATION OF THE MANUAL
