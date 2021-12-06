Autocrossing my 95 GT convertible

I have commented to a couple of Warhorse Racing videos recently, but a glitch has always deleted my comments. I am working with YouTube customer service on that. Ironically, I started a conversation with you here yesterday and accidently deleted it, and then my attempt to directly message him was intercepted by forum rules for newbies.Anyway, big fan, maybe he'll see this..I have a 95 GT convertible (5.0, AODE). I was beginning to think I had messed up by not starting at the rear of the car (Steeda 5-link or MM torque arm) but felt better after watching the Warhorse Racing videos.I have installed adjustable struts and shocks (Koni yellow SA), Steeda camber plates and 35mm front sway bar, 2003 front LCAs (I was told, better bushings, low friction ball joints, and improved turning radius). I also have Cobra front brakes with Hawk pads (front and rear), and the factory subframe connectors (XR3Z-76101W08-AA and XR3Z-76101W09-AA) that were used as a customer fix (Technical Service Bulletin) for excess vibration. Which leads to my first question. I believe (because of the TSB) that those are legal for Solo, even in Street Class. Does anyone know anything about that?My other question is what to do next? I ordered Steeda steering rack bushings, upper and lower rear control arms, an Addco add-on rear sway bar, and the Steeda springs (555-1083) that Brian Meyers (replying to one of the Warhorse videos) said would make the end links adjustable (Thanks, Brian). Interestingly, Steeda's discontinued bar (006-1STA) was 5/8", while Addco's bar (#677) is 7/8". I might need those end-links pretty soft.I want to stay in as competitive a class as possible. I am guessing that would be Street Touring (STX?). I think wheels and tires might determine that. I currently have 17x9" Cobra style wheels, with BFG g-Force Comp-2 A/S tires (high 400 TW rating). I also have a set of 17x8" wheels and depending on what wheel and tire size was allowed in my class, could use them, and maybe some Rival S or other 200 TW tires.I have a cold air intake and an underdrive crank pulley (both reversible), but nothing else done to the engine.Any help or comments will be appreciated. Thanks again to Warhorse Racing for the great videos.