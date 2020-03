HISSIN50 said: I seem to recall reading [from what I thought was a reliable source] that jacking the axle tubes could lead to slight bending or weakening of the housing welds..............



Have you come across such a thing? I know everyone does it but I'm always real careful about doing so since I'd not visually see any ill effects (if I don't see the tree fall in the forest, that doesn't mean it didn't fall). Thoughts? Seriously......... Paul, since you're quite wise and have been around forever.

JTThis is the first I’ve heard of bending the axel tube or weakening the welds at the housing by jacking up the car right beside lower control arm bracket.I can see where someone could say that you’re possible creating a pivot point and putting undo stress on the welds around the housing by jacking the car up on the axel tube, but then again the whole rear suspension sits within an inch or less on the axel tube and uses that point continually on rough roads and potholes or any other beating the rear takes in it’s life time.I don’t doubt there is that possibility of bending the axel tube when you jack the car up by using the axel tube as a jacking point, but in my 43 years of driving and working on cars and jacking up the rear of the car by using the axel tube I haven’t seen any sign of dents or crushing points in the axel tube YET.... but then again who knows about the next time.I've got the age , you've got the knowledge