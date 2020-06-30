I am thinking about reinforcing the rear axle torque boxes when I get subframe connectors welded in. (I finally found the connectors again after moving!) MM has front sway bar reinforcements, but I am not finding theIt battle or torque box kit. There are a lot of knockoffs or odd brands on eBay, but quality is unknown , and any savings may be takes up by install labor.

So- who had the easiest to install, best price and functioning parts I want to order?