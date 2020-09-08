Engine Blue Print head swap

I'm starting this thread to document changing from stock mildly ported E7's and stock ported/cleaned up headers, to Blue Print engines SBF pedestal mount heads the 9008HP, and BBK equal length shorty headers. I've ordered the heads bare and am going to have my local machinist build them w good parts and a 3 angle valve job. Also will be changing stock cam to a Comp 35-349-8 212-216 duration and .544 lift w 1.7 rockers. Essentially a stock cam just w .100 more lift. I also plan to finish porting my Explorer intake, mainly working on fixing #1 and 5....as when I port matched it long ago I did not know about 1 and 5 being the problem runners.
To document the HP changes I'm currently working on getting the current engine running on a Megasquirt. Will get this engine happy and well documented/tuned and then will be able to compare fuel consumption/HP to the new combo. The heads were ordered 8-19 and I'm still waiting, same w the headers. Oh the only mods I plan to do the heads are port matching and smoothing/polishing the exhaust ports.
 
Do you have any paper on the ported E7s and stock headers?
Just wondering, I like to see hp/torque numbers when possible,
I'm a big fan of 'engine masters' but I realize not many have access to that stuff but just in case.
 
no I ported the heads/headers myself long ago, when the car forced me to remove them due to a leaking head gasket. The megasquirt should give us a good idea of what the current combo is doing. I'm installing it now. It's fighting me. Can't get all 8 injectors firing....will sort the injector wiring issues soon.
 
