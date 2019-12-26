Body Work Help

Season’s greetings! I’m installing some Scott Rod inner fenders into my ‘91 LX and have a few questions. I am spot welding them in. How far down do I grind the welds in order to make hiding the seam easiest with Bondo? Does anyone have pics of what they did step by step? I’ve found numerous videos but none of them show close ups of the welds before they starting adding the body filler. Also, is Bondo the best filler to use? I’ve attached some pics of where I’m at now. I’ve welded the driver side in place and have began grinding the welds. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you