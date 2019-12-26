Body Work Help

M

MileHi91LX

Member
Aug 25, 2016
46
4
18
44
Season’s greetings! I’m installing some Scott Rod inner fenders into my ‘91 LX and have a few questions. I am spot welding them in. How far down do I grind the welds in order to make hiding the seam easiest with Bondo? Does anyone have pics of what they did step by step? I’ve found numerous videos but none of them show close ups of the welds before they starting adding the body filler. Also, is Bondo the best filler to use? I’ve attached some pics of where I’m at now. I’ve welded the driver side in place and have began grinding the welds. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Won’t crank single click 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
A Fox Fox Body Frame Rust-- Scrap or Save? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 203
A Interior and Upholstery fox body door windows,help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D Engine Need help identifying the mods done in my engine bay please (throttle body?) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
N Mating a 1994 Mustang 5.0L to a 1988 2.3L body harness, HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Won’t crank single click
Fox Fox Body Frame Rust-- Scrap or Save?
Interior and Upholstery fox body door windows,help
Engine Need help identifying the mods done in my engine bay please (throttle body?)
Mating a 1994 Mustang 5.0L to a 1988 2.3L body harness, HELP!
Top Bottom