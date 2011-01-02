ccrm pin out

I'm glad you spotted the thread burns. I was on the net untill early this morning trying to diagnose this car. Its kind of a long story so please hang in there and I'll will relay as much info as possible.





It started with a car that has sat for the past two years. We went to install a motor and once the motor was in we threw a battery in that tested with our multimeter to have 13.2volts. The pats light would go out after 3 seconds and would stay off while cranking. The motor would turn over but didn't have fuel and from the best that we could tell, it didn't have spark either when we disconnected the plug at the coil pack and checked for a volt signal while cranking.



After reading a thread with a fuel pump issue I started running a test that you had told the guy in that thread to do in order to see if the pump was good. However instead of using a charger I got lazy and grabbed my booster pack to see if I could at least get the pump to run. When I grabbed my pack, I tried checking the voltage with the Fluke meter we had been using all evening. The fluke meter showed the booster pack to have 17 volts which I knew couldn't be right. I then rechecked voltage on booster pack with a different multimeter and the second meter only showed 13v in the pack which was more along the lines of what I expected.



At that point I checked the battery volts on the car and found similar. The Fluke meter showed 13.8 but the second meter showed 10.6. At that point I quit using the Fluke and grabbed the battery charger figuring I may have found the problem. Well as the battery voltage came up,I heard the ccrm go nuts and start clicking. Followed by the cooling fans turning on. That's when I got in the car and noticed the security light flashing rapid. And then it slowed to 1 flash followed by 6 flashes for the pats code. I'm not at the car right now, but the one cluster code that stuck out was the one scp code. Pcm doesn't appear to be awake at all. Odometer is full of dashes, and the only lights on are the low fuel light and the theft light.



Now as soon as the key is turned on the fans turn on, the fuel pump won't cycle and the pcm appears to be not working. Datalink is hot, but scanner will not communicate with the pcm.



Not sure if I missed any details but I will answer any questions you have. I checked the ccrm pin outs you mentioned in another thread and the hot ones had voltage and the negative ohmed out good with the battery negative. Checked for voltage at the inertia switch and there was power getting thru. Also had voltage getting to the fpdm. Also checked fuses under the hood and under the dash.



Sorry its kinda long. Any help you can provide will be appreciated