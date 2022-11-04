Chicken or the egg? Maf live data

Chasing a rough idle. Shakes especially when I first start it and seems to be worse in park/neutral vs in drive for whatever reason too...

It also surges. Will idle steady at 700 rpms for a while and then all of a sudden will pop up to 750rpms and then come right back down....what I notice is when this RPM goes up the MAF reading foes up from .6lbs/min to .9lbs/min....is the MAF reading incorrectly? Is the IAC opening on its own more and that is actually causing more air flow and that is why the MAF is reading more? I'm trying to see who to point the finger at. It is a case of the chicken and the egg what came first? I don't have data on the IAC. If I could see that the IAC didn't move and the throttle body didn't move (which I know it didn't cause I do have that data) then I can point the finger at the MAF giving a faulty reading and causing the surge....
 
