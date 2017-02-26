Clutch Cable Adjustment

Still chasing this problem, haven’t driven it much in last year or so, just enough to keep it running good... to answer above question, I broke the “main” or “counter” shaft (I’m ignorant on which is high without some quick refreshing research) in a clean spot that left car driveable but NO 3rd gear.. I trust the guy that rebuilt it 1000% as he is the FORD MAN in our town and when he installed the new shaft said everything else was fine, it was already grinding a little so I had asked him to double check and he still said he wouldn’t change them, they’re fine.. so I’ve been thinking not enough preload on cable, TO bearing etc.. but still can’t get it smooth.... I reply again now as I recently acquired a 2004 GT and clutch feels heavier than my KCobra clutch in the ‘88, I don’t know if it’s stock but has adjustable cable and aluminum quadrant so maybe not but there’s definitely more “preload” on it so should I tighten the 88’s more?? Could that be it?

I surely don’t want to slip the clutch

jrichker lol?