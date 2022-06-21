Hey guys,



I'm back again after getting my head gaskets replaced. Used a new mechanic who seemed very knowledgeable, however my car is now throwing codes that were not there prior to the hg replacement, and check engine light is always on now after about 5-10 minutes of driving, whereas it was never on previously.



The first issue is KOEO code 67, which is preventing me from running KOER tests. As far as I understand, this can have 3 possible causes..

-Clutch safety switch (clutch not depressed)

-A/C is on (or for some reason the computer thinks it is)

-Neutral sensing switch on the T5



Just to clarify a few details, this car is NOT a t5 conversion, it is a factory t5 car, and it is a 1989 so it is NOT a speed density conversion, factory MAF.

I have done some prior research and found that this code can be caused by issues regarding these swaps so just want to get that out of the way.



I was able to ground pin 30 at the ECU in order to run a KOER test, however this is extremely inconvenient and I really need to get rid of this code 67 so I can perform regular tests and get to the bottom of the rest of my issues (lean codes 41+91)



Code 67 is present whether or not I hold the clutch in while performing the KOEO test, I have tried this many times.

I believe the cause to be either the neutral sensing switch, or the computer thinks the A/C is running.

The A/C is deleted but is there any reason for the computer to think its on? Or can I rule this out entirely?

Would a failed neutral sensing switch cause a code 67 even when the clutch is fully depressed?



I do have other codes I need to take care of, but I can't even tell what they are until I can get this code 67 taken care of for good.

Appreciate any responses, thanks in advance!