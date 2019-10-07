Cold Start Issue... ACT Sensor? '89 LX 2.3L

ChillPhatCat
5 Year Member
-
- Apr 22, 2002
-
- 314
-
- 19
-
- 28
I'm partly looking for simple confirmation here and partly looking for additional ideas. So the car will crank and crank and crank and after about the 4th time I give it a 10 second burst, it will fire a little while cranking, then within a couple more tries the car will grudgingly come to life, where I can rev it up to about 3k for a minute or so and then it will eventually settle into a high 1,500 RPM idle and then after a few minutes it lowers to 800-900 RPM and it will idle there indefinitely as far as I can see (10 mins+). And after that, if I shut it down and try to start it again any time in the next couple hours, it will start up on the first or second shot and continue idling at 800-900 RPM.
So it seems I've got a cold start issue... When I got the car it didn't run and the owner said his son said there was a faulty "switch" under the drivers seat, so I replaced the fuel pump relay and it showed me signs of life and I got it started in the same manner as above. Since then I filled the tank with ethanol free gas, replaced wires, plugs, coil, and the ignition switch... and although it runs a little smoother with the new coil and sparky bits, it has mostly not changed it's behavior. The oil is clean and the coolant looks good... runs at normal temp once it warms up.
My main question is if this car actually has an ACT sensor? None of the parts carriers give me the warm fuzzy that the parts that come up in searches will actually work with my car.
What else could cause this issue? Can the EEC fail in a very specific manner like this?
So it seems I've got a cold start issue... When I got the car it didn't run and the owner said his son said there was a faulty "switch" under the drivers seat, so I replaced the fuel pump relay and it showed me signs of life and I got it started in the same manner as above. Since then I filled the tank with ethanol free gas, replaced wires, plugs, coil, and the ignition switch... and although it runs a little smoother with the new coil and sparky bits, it has mostly not changed it's behavior. The oil is clean and the coolant looks good... runs at normal temp once it warms up.
My main question is if this car actually has an ACT sensor? None of the parts carriers give me the warm fuzzy that the parts that come up in searches will actually work with my car.
What else could cause this issue? Can the EEC fail in a very specific manner like this?