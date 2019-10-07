Cold Start Issue... ACT Sensor? '89 LX 2.3L

Boostedpimp said: Verify your fuel pressure is where it should be and doesn't drop off instantly after the car is shutoff. I wouldn't worry about the fuel injectors yet and if one was bad you would have a very noticeable miss. Upgrading injectors if your car is mass air equipped would require a mass air sensor swapped in calibrated for that size injector your going with not a tune. If your cars speed density and your trying to upgrade the injectors then you'll need a tune but in either case upgrading the injectors is pointless and a waste of money if the car doesn't need the larger injectors. Click to expand...

So, just to be clear, my car was presenting with very, very similar issues that the OP is battling. Mine is a '93 2.3L with dual spark and distributor-less ignition, so there is a slight difference in our cars, but not much.My car sat for a long time while we were doing body work, and eventually it fell into an extremely hard to start and poor running condition. We replaced coils, wires, plugs, and I thought we had it nailed after that because it seemed to run a bit better. The next week it fell back into the same pattern, and we started thinking fuel pump as well - but after investigating it had plenty of fuel pressure. Seeing as how the car had run well before, we didn't really suspect a low compression issue. We ended up spraying starting fluid in the intake and the car ran well, then would die. Finally, we turned to pulling the fuel rail to replace the injectors. The car has never run better since.My theory is that the injectors had become partially clogged, and because the Engine is asking for more fuel on a cold start it simply couldn't supply enough fuel for a reliable cold start. Once you got it running, eventually it would warm up enough and the semi-clogged injector would provide enough fuel to idle smoothly. In my case, over time the clogging continued to build until I had a complete no start situation.To the OP - Since this is an unknown car, it would not be a bad idea to do a compression test to have a baseline. There are several things that could be going on if the engine has low compression.#1 - It is simply worn out and needs a rebuild due to worn piston rings. This is the least likely scenario.#2 - You have a car with a blown head gasket. If the plugs are getting wet from coolant, it can create this situation. Blown head gaskets are not unheard of on 2.3L engines, but you will also have other signs. If you have access to a boroscope you could see if there was any evidence of coolant in the cylinder, including particularly clean piston tops or actual water in the cylinder. The plugs also usually have signs of anti-freeze contamination.Realistically, I don't have any reason to think you have a head gasket problem at this point. If it were my car, I would spray it with starting fluid and see if it fires up easily. If so, you can presume to have a fueling problem and go from there.