So first off, this may have been done before but my install is a bit different than all I have read in the past. If nothing else it is a different way to hook up the system. I used as much of the Contour electrical system as I could and then simply connected my controller. Oh ya, this is a Foxbody install but should work on pretty much any car the fans fit.Why? Because why mess with the factory engineered wiring.So what parts did I use...dual fans obviously and the left half of the engine connection box from the Contour shown below. Taking as much of the wiring as I could. The two relays on the bottom are for the fans, the middle mega fuse is for the fans. The rest can be removed or kept for spares.Here is what you use/keep for wires. I kept the feeds from the relays to the factory plug that connects on the fan unit. The incoming red wires should be kept as long as possible as they can be used to power the system from the battery.For the fan, I had the usual standard dual fan from a retired daily driver Contour V6 I had around for parts. So getting the electrical box was pretty easy. Again I kept all the factory wiring. Second pic shows why it is so suitable for a stock sized radiator with the Contour fans leaning against the OEM 2 core Mustang radiator. When installed the height is almost perfect.So to mount the fans. First trimmed all the factory mounting tabs off the shroud. I then build a frame out of 3/4"x3/4" angle. Angle facing out on the top and bottom, facing in on the sides.The flat tabs are the top and the pointed tabs the bottom. The bottom ones are bent as well to fit into a pair of tabs on the radiator. The top ones will be drilled in the appropriate location to bolt to top of radiator with a clip nut (not the right description but you will see in a later pic).Continued next post...