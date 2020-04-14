Electrical Contour Fan Install with OEM controller

So first off, this may have been done before but my install is a bit different than all I have read in the past. If nothing else it is a different way to hook up the system. I used as much of the Contour electrical system as I could and then simply connected my controller. Oh ya, this is a Foxbody install but should work on pretty much any car the fans fit.

Why? Because why mess with the factory engineered wiring.

So what parts did I use...dual fans obviously and the left half of the engine connection box from the Contour shown below. Taking as much of the wiring as I could. The two relays on the bottom are for the fans, the middle mega fuse is for the fans. The rest can be removed or kept for spares.

Contour_fuse_box_top.jpg

Here is what you use/keep for wires. I kept the feeds from the relays to the factory plug that connects on the fan unit. The incoming red wires should be kept as long as possible as they can be used to power the system from the battery.

IMG_0813.JPG

For the fan, I had the usual standard dual fan from a retired daily driver Contour V6 I had around for parts. So getting the electrical box was pretty easy. Again I kept all the factory wiring. Second pic shows why it is so suitable for a stock sized radiator with the Contour fans leaning against the OEM 2 core Mustang radiator. When installed the height is almost perfect.

IMG_0729.JPG IMG_0534.JPG


So to mount the fans. First trimmed all the factory mounting tabs off the shroud. I then build a frame out of 3/4"x3/4" angle. Angle facing out on the top and bottom, facing in on the sides.

IMG_0814.JPG

The flat tabs are the top and the pointed tabs the bottom. The bottom ones are bent as well to fit into a pair of tabs on the radiator. The top ones will be drilled in the appropriate location to bolt to top of radiator with a clip nut (not the right description but you will see in a later pic).

Continued next post...
 

The fan fits inside the frame and will get riveted on.

IMG_0842.JPG IMG_0843.JPG IMG_0844.JPG

On flat face of frame I added a strip of foam tape to seal to radiator and minimize and damage from the two surfaces rubbing.

IMG_0845.JPG

Installed showing clearance. For the overflow bottle I used the factory unit and initially zip tied to fan/rad and used this way for about 12,000 km before I decided to make it look a little better and fabbed some brackets to mount to the fan frame I built. It cleared the pulleys for A/C and PS when mounted on my 3-core copper rad.

20180816_104957.jpg

Continued on next post, on to electrical...
 
So, wiring on factory Contour fuse block.

Contour Relays.jpg

The wrapped line going off to the left is spare lines for a pair of regular fuses I left in case someday I need an extra fuse for something. The single wire in the top right is an extra fan start signal line, likely for A/C, though to date I have not hooked up. The nice part of using this unit is the two wires going out the the fans keeps the factory wiring for the two speeds of the fans. The two 12V power lines I just crimped a ring connector and installed on battery terminal of starter relay. If you keep all the wiring on the fan assembly you already have the ground wire(s) for the fans.

If found a scrap piece of angle and attached to fuse block and mounted this panel in driver wheel well under the horns. Mounting here allows feeds from relays to reach factory fan wiring, 12V power feeds can reach starter relay, panel is tucked up behind the inner fender and should keep as dry and any other place in the engine bay.

IMG_0848.JPG

At this point if you use an aftermarket controller you simply need to connect your controller signals to the appropriate relay and you are all set. As stated in the title I chose to go with an OEM control switch which I will detail in the next post....
 
