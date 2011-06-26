correct way to delete smog off of 88 5.0?

i have a 1988 gt. i have taken off the smog pump, charcol canister, the exhaust tube that recycles into the intake, ac been taken off. my car doesnt run the best runs rich and has the idle surge problems at idle expesally after getting on it. when i deleted the stuff i just took it off. i still have the egr in the back of the tb but i just keep it there to cover the holes. it doesnt make a differance if it pluged in or not.
 

Run the check engine codes. '88s don't have a function CEL, so no idea if codes are generated that could be cause of your issues.
 
Removing the pollution control equipment from a 5.0 Mustang is a bad idea. All you have accomplished is to make the computer mad and spit codes. The pollution control equipment all shuts off at wide open throttle, so the HP losses from it on the car are 2-5 HP. The catalytic converters may soak a few more HP than that. None of the pollution control equipment reduces the HP enough to cost you a race in anything but professional drag strip competition.

Know what does what before removing it. Remove or disable the wrong thing and the computer sets the check engine light and runs in "limp mode". Limp mode means reduced power and fuel economy.

Here's a book that will get you started with how the Ford electronic engine control or "computer" works.

Ford Fuel Injection & Electronic Engine Control 1988-1993 by James Probst :ISBN 0-8376-0301-3.

It's about $20 from Borders.com see http://www.amazon.com/ . Select books and then select search. Use the ISBN number (without dashes or spaces) to do a search Use the ISBN number and your local library can get you a loaner copy for free. Only thing is you are limited to keeping the book for two weeks. It is very good, and I found it to be very helpful. If you removed the smog pump and still have catalytic converters, they will ultimately clog and fail. Remove any of the equipment and you will not pass a full smog check, cannot title the car in an area that does smog checks and have broken several federal laws. Granted that the Feds are short on people to check cars, but it is still Federal law. [size=3][b]Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs[/size][/b] [color=blue] Revised 3-Jun-2011. Removed the link to BATAuto.com and troublecodes.net instructions on codes and how to dump them. Post the codes you get and I will post 5.0 Mustang specific code definitions and fixes.[/color] Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for years, and it works great. You watch the flashing test lamp or Check Engine Light and count the flashes. [b]Be sure to turn off the A/C, and put the transmission in neutral when dumping the codes. Fail to do this and you will generate a code 67 and not be able to dump the Engine Running codes.[/b] [img]http://i1114.photobucket.com/albums/k527/jrichker/Underhoodpictures007-01.jpg[/img] [img]http://i1114.photobucket.com/albums/k527/jrichker/Underhoodpictures010.jpg[/img] If your car is an 86-88 stang, you'll have to use the test lamp or voltmeter method. There is no functional check engine light on the 86-88's except possibly the Cali Mass Air cars. [img]http://forums.stangnet.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=58312&stc=1&d=1242744354[/img] [b]The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.[/b] 89 through 95 cars have a working Check Engine light. Watch it instead of using a test lamp. [img]http://forums.stangnet.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=57945&stc=1&d=1240584741[/img] [b]The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.[/b] [color=red][b][U]WARNING!!! [/U]There is a single dark brown connector with a black/orange wire. It is the 12 volt power to the under the hood light. Do not jumper it to the computer test connector. If you do, you will damage the computer.[/b][/color] [b]What to expect:[/b] You should get a code 11 (two single flashes in succession). This says that the computer's internal workings are OK, and that the wiring to put the computer into diagnostic mode is good. No code 11 and you have some wiring problems. [b]This is crucial: the same wire that provides the ground to dump the codes provides signal ground for the TPS, EGR, ACT and Map/Baro sensors. If it fails, you will have poor performance, economy and driveablity problems[/b] Some codes have different answers if the engine is running from the answers that it has when the engine isn't running. It helps a lot to know if you had the engine running when you ran the test. [b]Dumping the Engine Running codes:[/b] The procedure is the same, you start the engine with the test jumper in place. Be sure the A/C is off and the transmission is in neutral. You'll get an 11, then a 4 and the engine will speed up to do the EGR test. After the engine speed decreases back to idle, it will dump the engine running codes. Trouble codes are either 2 digit or 3 digit, there are no cars that use both 2 digit codes and 3 digit codes. [b]Alternate methods:[/b] For those who are intimidated by all the wires & connections, see [url=http://www.actron.com/product_detail.php?pid=16153]Actron® for what a typical hand scanner looks like. Normal retail price is about $30 or so at AutoZone or Wal-Mart.

Or for a nicer scanner see http://www.midwayautosupply.com/p-7208-equus-digital-ford-code-reader-3145.aspx– It has a 3 digit LCD display so that you don’t have to count flashes or beeps.. Cost is $30.
 
Thanks for the post jrichker. When I decided to upgrade my heads and intake, the first thing every redneck said was, "if I were you, I'd get rid of all that smog equipment...". Most people who say that don't have any clue about what does what on an EFI engine.

For the OP, if you're going to strip all the smog equipment, you might as well go to a carb setup, because the likelyhood of getting your engine to run right without an expensive tune is next to winning the lottery.
 
Deleting the EGR os also one of the main things everyone loves to do, but nobody knows why.

It robs 0HP and actually helps fuel economy.


Most "I deleted all my smog stuff" threads usually turn into "I can't get stupid efi to run right so I'm converting to carb" threads.
 
i know plenty of ppl have deleted smog pumps and most after market exhaust doesnt have the tube to recycle back into the intake. so how do ppl delet that stuff the correct way? and i think they make plugs for deleting egr. what does the charcol canister do and where does it plug into? plus i dont ever plan on getting rid of my efi. i just want it to run right. i will check codes when i get back from afghanistan and start from there.
 
Charcoal canister stores fuel tank fumes and then vents them to intake manifold vacuum. There's a switch that the computer controls as to when it does this.

I'd suggest keeping this functional as it takes very little room, doesn't really detract from looks and keeps your engine compartment from stinking of fuel.
 
I have mine deleted through my tune with the quarterhorse. But I am using the input for the egr for my wideband gauge so I can datalog the info. If I didn't need to do it for that I would have left it on cause at wot it doesent hurt you..
 
Once again, if you don't know what it is or how it works, don't take it off...

Some basic theory to clarify how things work is in order…

EGR System theory and testing

The EGR shuts off at Wide Open Throttle (WOT), so it has minimal effect on performance. The addition of exhaust gas drops combustion temperature, increases gas mileage and reduces the tendency of the engine to ping. It can also reduce HC emissions by reducing fuel consumption. The primary result of EGR usage is a reduction in NOx emissions.

The EGR system has a vacuum source (line from the intake manifold) that goes to the EVR, computer operated electronic vacuum regulator. The EVR is located on the back of the passenger side shock strut tower. The computer uses RPM, Load. and some other factors to tell the EVR to pass vacuum to open the EGR valve. The EGR valve and the passages in the heads and intake manifold route exhaust gas to the EGR spacer (throttle body spacer). The EGR sensor tells the computer how far the EGR valve is open. Then computer adjusts the signal sent to the EVR to hold, increase or decrease the vacuum. The computer adds spark advance to compensate for the recirculated gases and the slower rate they burn at.




Troubleshooting:
There should be no vacuum at the EGR valve when at idle. If there is, the EVR (electronic vacuum regulator) mounted on the backside of the passenger side wheelwell is suspect. Check the vacuum line plumbing to make sure the previous owner didn’t cross the vacuum lines.

Diagram courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds. (the diagram says 88 GT, but the EGR part is the same for 86-93 Mustangs)


The EGR sensor is basically a variable resistor, like the volume control on a radio. One end is 5 volt VREF power from the computer (red/orange wire). One end is computer signal ground (black/white), and the middle wire (brown/lt green) is the signal output from the EGR sensor. It is designed to always have some small voltage output from it anytime the ignition switch is the Run position. That way the computer knows the sensor & the wiring is OK. No voltage on computer pin 27 (brown/lt green wire) and the computer thinks the sensor is bad or the wire is broken and sets code 31. The voltage output can range from approximately .6-.85 volt.

The EVR regulates vacuum to the EGR valve to maintain the correct amount of vacuum. The solenoid coil should measure 20-70 Ohms resistance. The regulator has a vacuum feed on the bottom which draws from the intake manifold. The other vacuum line is regulated vacuum going to the EGR valve. One side of the EVR electrical circuit is +12 volts anytime the ignition switch is in the run position. The other side of the electrical circuit is the ground path and is controlled by the computer. The computer switches the ground on and off to control the regulator solenoid.



EGR test procedure courtesy of cjones

EGR test procedure courtesy of cjones

to check the EGR valve:
bring the engine to normal temp.

connect a vacuum pump to the EGR Valve or see the EGR test jig drawing below. Connnect the test jig or to directly to manifold vacuum.

Do not connect the EGR test jig to the EVR (Electronic Vacuum Regulator).

apply 5in vacuum to the valve. Using the test jig, use your finger to vary the vacuum

if engine stumbled or died then EGR Valve and passage(there is a passageway through the heads and intake) are good.

if engine did NOT stumble or die then either the EGR Valve is bad and/or the passage is blocked.

if engine stumbled, connect EGR test jig to the hose coming off of the EGR Valve.
Use your finger to cap the open port on the vacuum tee.
snap throttle to 2500 RPM (remember snap the throttle don't hold it there).
did the vacuum gauge show about 2-5 in vacuum?
if not the EVR has failed

EGR test jig


To test the computer and wiring to the computer, you can use a test light across the EVR wiring connectors and dump the codes. When you dump the codes, the computer does a self test that toggles every relay/actuator/solenoid on and off. When this happens, the test light will flicker. If the test light remains on the computer or the wiring is suspect.

To check the EVR to computer wiring, disconnect the EVR connector and connect one end of the Ohmmeter to the dark green wire EVR wiring. Remove the passenger side kick panel and use a 10 MM socket to remove the computer connector from the computer. Set the Ohmmeter to high range and connect the other ohmmeter lead to ground. You should see an infinite open circuit indication or a reading greater than 1 Meg Ohm. If you see less than 200 Ohms, the dark green wire has shorted to ground somewhere.

Late Model Restoration may still have the Ford Racing M-12071-N302 kit with the EGR valve & sensor along with the ACT & ECT sensors for $45. See http://www.latemodelrestoration.com/iwwida.pvx?;item?item_no=M12071N302 1&comp=LRS for more details


Thermactor Air System
Some review of how it works...

Revised 28-Oct-2009 to correct code definitions and operation.

The Thermactor air pump (smog pump) supplies air to the heads or catalytic converters. This air helps break down the excess HC (hydrocarbons) and CO (carbon monoxide). The air supplied to the catalytic converters helps create the catalytic reaction that changes the HC & CO into CO2 and water vapor. Catalytic converters on 5.0 Mustangs are designed to use the extra air provided by the smog pump. Without the extra air, the catalytic converters will clog and fail.

The Thermactor air pump draws air from an inlet filter in the front of the pump. The smog pump puts air into the heads when the engine is cold and then into the catalytic converters when it is warm. The Thermactor control valves serve to direct the flow. The first valve, TAB (Thermactor Air Bypass) or AM1 valve) either dumps air to the atmosphere or passes it on to the second valve. The second valve, TAD (Thermactor Air Diverter valve or AM2 valve) directs it to the heads or the catalytic converters. Check valves located after the TAB & TAD solenoids prevent hot exhaust gases from damaging the control valves or pump in case of a backfire. The air serves to help consume any unburned hydrocarbons by supplying extra oxygen to the catalytic process. The computer tells the Thermactor Air System to open the Bypass valve at WOT (wide open throttle) minimizing engine drag. This dumps the pump's output to the atmosphere, and reduces the parasitic drag caused by the smog pump to about 2-4 HP at WOT. The Bypass valve also opens during deceleration to reduce or prevent backfires.

Code 44 RH side air not functioning.
Code 94 LH side air not functioning.

The computer uses the change in the O2 sensor readings to detect operation of the Thermactor control valves. When the dump valve opens, it reduces the O2 readings in the exhaust system. Then it closes the dump valve and the O2 readings increase. By toggling the dump valve (TAB), the computer tests for the 44/94 codes.

Failure mode is usually due to a clogged air crossover tube, where one or both sides of the tube clog with carbon. The air crossover tube mounts on the back of the cylinder heads and supplies air to each of the Thermactor air passages cast into the cylinder heads. When the heads do not get the proper air delivery, they set codes 44 & 94, depending on which passage is clogged. It is possible to get both 44 & 94, which would suggest that the air pump or control valves are not working correctly, or the crossover tube is full of carbon or missing.







Computer operation & control for the Thermactor Air System
Automobile computers use current sink technology. They do not source power to any relay, solenoid or actuator like the IAC, fuel pump relay, or fuel injectors. Instead the computer provides a ground path for the positive battery voltage to get back to the battery negative terminal. That flow of power from positive to negative is what provides the energy to make the IAC, fuel pump relay, or fuel injectors work. No ground provided by the computer, then the actuators and relays don't operate.

One side of the any relay/actuator/solenoid in the engine compartment will be connected to a red wire that has 12-14 volts anytime the ignition switch is in the run position. The other side will have 12-14 volts when the relay/actuator/solenoid isn't turned on. Once the computer turns on the clamp side, the voltage on the computer side of the wire will drop down to 1 volt or less.

In order to test the TAD/TAB solenoids, you need to ground the white/red wire on the TAB solenoid or the light green/black wire on the TAD solenoid.

For 94-95 cars: the colors are different. The White/Red wire (TAB control) is White/Orange (Pin 31 on the PCM). The Green/Black wire (TAD control) should be Brown (pin 34 at the PCM). Thanks to HISSIN50 for this tip.

To test the computer, you can use a test light across the TAB or TAD wiring connectors and dump the codes. When you dump the codes, the computer does a self test that toggles every relay/actuator/solenoid on and off. When this happens, the test light will flicker.

Theory of operation:
Catalytic converters consist of two different types of catalysts: Reduction and Oxidation.
The Reduction catalyst is the first converter in a 5.0 Mustang, and the Oxidation converter is the second converter. The Oxidation converter uses the extra air from the smog pump to burn the excess HC. Aftermarket converters that use the smog pump often combine both types of catalysts in one housing. Since all catalytic reactions depend on heat to happen, catalytic converters do not work as efficiently with long tube headers. The extra length of the long tubes reduces the heat available to operate the O2 sensors and the catalytic converters. That will cause emissions problems, and reduce the chances of passing an actual smog test.


Now for the Chemistry...
"The reduction catalyst is the first stage of the catalytic converter. It uses platinum and rhodium to help reduce the NOx emissions. When an NO or NO2 molecule contacts the catalyst, the catalyst rips the nitrogen atom out of the molecule and holds on to it, freeing the oxygen in the form of O2. The nitrogen atoms bond with other nitrogen atoms that are also stuck to the catalyst, forming N2. For example:

2NO => N2 + O2 or 2NO2 => N2 + 2O2

The oxidation catalyst is the second stage of the catalytic converter. It reduces the unburned hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide by burning (oxidizing) them over a platinum and palladium catalyst. This catalyst aids the reaction of the CO and hydrocarbons with the remaining oxygen in the exhaust gas. For example:

2CO + O2 => 2CO2

There are two main types of structures used in catalytic converters -- honeycomb and ceramic beads. Most cars today use a honeycomb structure." Quote courtesy of How Stuff Works (HowStuffWorks "Catalysts")

What happens when there is no extra air from the smog pump...
As engines age, the quality of tune decreases and wear causes them to burn oil. We have all seem cars that go down the road puffing blue or black smoke from the tailpipe. Oil consumption and poor tune increase the amount of HC the oxidation catalyst has to deal with. The excess HC that the converters cannot oxidize due to lack of extra air becomes a crusty coating inside the honeycomb structure. This effectively reduces the size of the honeycomb passageways and builds up thicker over time and mileage. Continuous usage under such conditions will cause the converter to fail and clog. The extra air provided by the Thermactor Air System (smog pump) is essential for the oxidation process. It oxidizes the added HC from oil consumption and poor tune and keeps the HC levels within acceptable limits.

Newer catalytic converters do not use the Thermactor Air System (smog pump) because they are designed to work with an improved computer system that runs leaner and cleaner
They add an extra set of O2 sensors after the catalytic converters to monitor the oxygen and HC levels. Using this additional information, the improved computer system adjusts the air/fuel mixture for cleaner combustion and reduced emissions. If the computer cannot compensate for the added load of emissions due to wear and poor tune, the catalytic converters will eventually fail and clog. The periodic checks (smog inspections) are supposed to help owners keep track of problems and get them repaired.
 
At the risk of reviving an old thread....

I agree not removing the smog system is probably the best bet, however what if someone buys a car with it already removed and all parts are already gone? Issue is that this is what my car is like. Off road H pipe already installed, smog pump gone, belt relocated.

What can I do to make sure it has been removed properly and to the fullest extent? The remaining tube from the back of the heads spits air out while the car is running and I'm sure that is not a good thing. How do I make it stop? The EGR is still there by the way. I assumed I would just leave it alone.

Thoughts?
 
BossmanPJ said:
At the risk of reviving an old thread....

I agree not removing the smog system is probably the best bet, however what if someone buys a car with it already removed and all parts are already gone? Issue is that this is what my car is like. Off road H pipe already installed, smog pump gone, belt relocated.

What can I do to make sure it has been removed properly and to the fullest extent? The remaining tube from the back of the heads spits air out while the car is running and I'm sure that is not a good thing. How do I make it stop? The EGR is still there by the way. I assumed I would just leave it alone.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
The air pump, and plumbling on the side of the engine's purpose is to supply O2 to the different pairs of cats at different stages. During warmup, the air pump sends air to the exhaust ports to reach the first pair of cats that get hot the soonest. Once the car is warmed up, the main cats further down the line get the brunt of supplied o2.

When the system is removed, there's really not much to do. The solenoids can be unplugged, which set code 81 and 82 which don't affect how the car runs, and really you just need to seal up the pipe to the heads. Either plug the pipe, or remove it and install plugs on the back of the heads. That's really it. Engine should still run exactly the same.

EGR is a totally different system and topic. It's unrelated to the air pump and it's plumbing
 
Mustang5L5 said:
The air pump, and plumbling on the side of the engine's purpose is to supply O2 to the different pairs of cats at different stages. During warmup, the air pump sends air to the exhaust ports to reach the first pair of cats that get hot the soonest. Once the car is warmed up, the main cats further down the line get the brunt of supplied o2.

When the system is removed, there's really not much to do. The solenoids can be unplugged, which set code 81 and 82 which don't affect how the car runs, and really you just need to seal up the pipe to the heads. Either plug the pipe, or remove it and install plugs on the back of the heads. That's really it. Engine should still run exactly the same.

EGR is a totally different system and topic. It's unrelated to the air pump and it's plumbing
Click to expand...
Thank you Sir. I will elect to plug the hole on the tube that is showing on the passenger side. Has anyone done this? Is there a known size pipe plug that will work?
 
NVM, found the plug kit and also see that a 5/8x1 bolt will also work. Anyone done this with the engine in the car?
 
It's not too bad but I'm basing that off of years ago on heads that the threads haven't been carbon'd up badly. You'll need short bolts as you probably already know and I'd get a mirror to see how badly the threads are. You may be able to get a tap (if there's room but I'm doubtful) to get them clean.
 
just remove the thermactor tube, cut off the ends of the thermactor tubes where they came out of the heads and reinstall them. I wouldn't remove the EGR if you live in a cold climate and also no need to remove the cannister/cannister valve.

Did the prior owner also remove the TAD/TAB vacuum trees on the passenger inside fenderwell.
 
mikestang63 said:
just remove the thermactor tube, cut off the ends of the thermactor tubes where they came out of the heads and reinstall them. I wouldn't remove the EGR if you live in a cold climate and also no need to remove the cannister/cannister valve.

Did the prior owner also remove the TAD/TAB vacuum trees on the passenger inside fenderwell.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure. I'll have to check. When you say reinstall the the tube, do you mean seal the hole as well before putting them back on?
 
