correct way to delete smog off of 88 5.0?

The air pump, and plumbling on the side of the engine's purpose is to supply O2 to the different pairs of cats at different stages. During warmup, the air pump sends air to the exhaust ports to reach the first pair of cats that get hot the soonest. Once the car is warmed up, the main cats further down the line get the brunt of supplied o2.



When the system is removed, there's really not much to do. The solenoids can be unplugged, which set code 81 and 82 which don't affect how the car runs, and really you just need to seal up the pipe to the heads. Either plug the pipe, or remove it and install plugs on the back of the heads. That's really it. Engine should still run exactly the same.



EGR is a totally different system and topic. It's unrelated to the air pump and it's plumbing