This could end up being a pretty good resource. You might want to include ebay and Amazon links for particularly hard to find items and things of that nature. I know M2 parts are becoming more and more scarce so I'm not opposed to something like this thread.Let's just make sure that nobody is selling anything in here. Those kinds of things belong in the classifieds section.The CL ads are approaching gray area but I definitely get what you guys are trying to do so carry on.Edit: Ah... one more footnote: Along with your links, you might also want to copy/paste any images that go along with those ads. The Stangnet server duplicates and displays those images. So the images will exist in the thread even after the ad link becomes invalid.