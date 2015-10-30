Resource Discussion Craigslist Links

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

10 Year Member

Dec 6, 2005

1,322

439

124

47

Marietta, Ga
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,322
439
124
47
Marietta, Ga
Here is a start of a sticky thread idea. Post up any links to ads you may find concerning the II to help others find what they need! Here is an example:

1976 Mustang II Engine 2800cc 171cu 2.8L V6

This posting is for a ´76 171 V6 for $300. It has, from what the posting says, 75000 miles.

There is another ad that shows up from time to time locally that is trying to sell some miscellaneous parts as well. I haven´t run across that ad recently though. I did run across a hood for a ´74 though:

1974 Mustang II Hood

Anyway, post up your finds here!
 
Last edited:

IIGood

IIGood

Founding Member
Aug 1, 1998
3,624
565
214
Churchton, MD
Nice idea...here's one from my neck of the woods:

1975 mustang 2

Looks like it's a 2-month-old listing, so not even sure if it's still around. Price seems a bit steep for the condition unless the pictures just make it look rough.
 
Sitting here doing nothing today, decided to look around Craigslist to see what I could find. Here are a few listings in the Chicago and surrounding area's Craigslist:

1975 FORD MUSTANG II GHIA
1976 Mustang II Ford Cobra II fastback parts 76 Mustang 2 hatchback 78
1976 Ford Mustang II
Pinto/Bobcat Ralley wheels
1974 - 1978 Mustang II coupe Ghia trunk lid rust free
1974 - 1978 Mustang II driver door, rust free
1974 - 1978 Mustang II front right fenders
1974 - 1978 mustang II bucket seats Cobra 1977 1976
1974 - 1978 Mustang II King Cobra rear sway bar
1977 Mustang II Radiator 4 Cylinder
 
Noobz347

This could end up being a pretty good resource. You might want to include ebay and Amazon links for particularly hard to find items and things of that nature. I know M2 parts are becoming more and more scarce so I'm not opposed to something like this thread.

Let's just make sure that nobody is selling anything in here. Those kinds of things belong in the classifieds section. :nice:

The CL ads are approaching gray area but I definitely get what you guys are trying to do so carry on. :)

Edit: Ah... one more footnote: Along with your links, you might also want to copy/paste any images that go along with those ads. The Stangnet server duplicates and displays those images. So the images will exist in the thread even after the ad link becomes invalid.
 
Thanks! I guess the forum title is a little misleading, but by all means post whatever classified ad you can find from where ever! Craigslist is probably the most popular by far, but kijiji(sp?) and other sites too! And posting a few pics is an excellent idea as well!

Here are a couple more I just found on my local craigslist......

1978 FORD MUSTANG II T-TOP

00S0S_heHbrbS0WxB_600x450.jpg


1977 Ford Mustang II Original Condition - New Engine, Etc

00606_cqh0PiiqAjQ_600x450.jpg
 
I found this today. I don't know if it is the same seller as the ad I copied in the original post, but looks like someone put some love into it....

2.8Liter v6


00A0A_8ZNOAriPyyK_600x450.jpg
 
