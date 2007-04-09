AbhorrentSpecies said: So I just ran a balance test for the first time. First run flashed 8 then 9. Second run flashed 9 then 9. Third run flashed 7 then 6 and flashed that twice. Should I just go straight to compression testing from here or what would you suggest? Click to expand...

What did you get for the code dumps? Trying to to a cylinder balance with active fault codes is a guaranteed way to get bad results. Fix the fault codes BEFORE running a cylinder balance test.if the engine will not idle at 650-725 under computer control, the cylinder balance will fail with random results. You cannot just screw the throttle stop in or out to get the engine in the desired RPM range. Fix any idle related problems before trying to run the cylinder balance test.You guys with idle/stall problems could save a lot of time chasing your tails if you would go through the. Over 50 different people contributed information to it. Thehave all the fixes, and steps through the how to find and fix your idle problems without spending a lot of time and money.I continue to update it as more people post fixes or ask questions. You can post questions to that sticky and have your name and idle problem recognized. The guys with original problems and fixes get their posts added to the main fix.It's free, I don't get anything for the use of it except knowing I helped a fellow Mustang enthusiast with his car. At last check, it had more than 250,000 hits, which indicates it does help fix idle problems quickly and inexpensively.