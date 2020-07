Cylinder balance test:Warm the car's engine up to normal operating temperature. Use ajumper wire or paper clip to put the computer into test mode. Startthe engine and let it go through the normal diagnostic tests, thenquickly press the throttle to the floor. The engine RPM should exceed2500 RPM's for a brief second. The engine RPM's will increase to about1450-1600 RPM and hold steady. The engine will shut off power to eachinjector, one at a time. When it has sequenced through all 8 injectors,it will flash 9 for everything OK, or the number of the failing cylindersuch as 2 for cylinder #2. Quickly pressing the throttle again up to2500 RPM’s will cause the test to re-run with smaller qualifying figures.Do it a third time, and if the same cylinder shows up, the cylinder isweak and isn’t putting out power like it should. See the Chilton’s Shopmanual for the complete test procedureHere's the link to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wireor paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter.I’ve used it for years, and it works great.See http://www.troublecodes.net/Ford/ ORSee http://www.mustangworks.com/articles/electronics/eec-iv_codes.html IF your car is an 86-88 stang, you'll have to use the test lamp or voltmeter method. There is no functional check engine light on the 86-88's except possibly the Cali Mass Air cars.For those who are intimidated by all the wires & connections,see http://www.actron.com/product_detail.php?pid=16153 for what atypical hand scanner looks like. Normal retail price is about $30 or soat Walmart.Or for a nicer scanner see http://www.midwayautosupply.com/detailedproductdescription.asp?3829 – It has a 3 digit LCD display so that you don’t have to count flashesor beeps.. Cost is $33.Take special note of any cylinder that shows up as weak in the cylinderbalance test. Low compression on one of these cylinders rules out theinjectors as being the most likely cause of the problem. Look at cylindersthat fail the cylinder balance test but have good compression. Thesecylinders either have a bad injector, bad spark plug or spark plug wire.Move the wire and then the spark plug to another cylinder and run thecylinder balance test again. If it follows the moved wire or spark plug,you have found the problem. If the same cylinder fails the test again,the injector is bad. If different cylinders fail the cylinder balance test,you have ignition problems or wiring problems in the 10 pin black &white electrical connectors located by the EGR.Only use a compression tester with a screw in adapter for the sparkplug hole. The other type leaks too much to get an accurate reading.Your local auto parts store may have a compression tester to rent.If you do mechanic work on your own car on a regular basis, it wouldbe a good tool to add to your collection.With the engine warmed up, remove all spark plugs and prop thethrottle wide open, crank the engine until it the gage reading stopsincreasing. On a cold engine, it will be hard to tell what's good &what's not. Some of the recent posts have numbers ranging from140-170 psi. If the compression is low, squirt some oil in the cylinderand do it again – if it comes up, the rings are worn. There should beno more than 10% difference between cylinders. Use a blow downleak test (puts compressed air inside cylinders) on cylinders thathave more than 10% difference.See the link to my site for details on how to build your own blowdown type compression tester.