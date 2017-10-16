Hi everyone, I wanted to wait a bit to start a progress thread but after the many hours I’ve spent reading and researching, my head is spinning with information overload and several unanswered questions. So I’ve decided to go ahead and make the thread in hopes that some of the folks who’ve “been around the block” can add some insight and I’ll have all the information in one place for easy access.
So here goes. White '93 GT 5speed, 140k on the clock. I’m the third owner. It lived in a garage until 2013, when the PO bought it. In around 4 weeks, my garage will be finished and it will go back inside, and the real fun will begin.
THE GOOD
I can’t find any rust on the car anywhere other than some small paint chips. All stock motor and trans, no mods other than a BBK CAI, and full exhaust of unknown manufacturers. It starts right up and drives straight and smooth, shifts well except downshifting from 5th to 4th feels strange to me.
THE BAD
The steering rack is leaking from the passenger side boot, and it also appears that oil is leaking past the front main seal. Everything else under the car is relatively clean and perfectly dry. Lots of little maintenance items are needed like door hinge pins, broken ashtray door, etc. Normal foxbody things that are expected on a 24 year old car.
THE UGLY
The paint is not amazing by any means. There are plenty of rock chips on the front clip and 3-5 small dings on the sides of the car as well as a small ripple in the sheet metal near the rearward corners of the sunroof. It appears maybe the car was “parked” a bit too close to a parking stopper, evidenced by bent fog light brackets, tweaked air dam, and dinged lower core support. The interior is all there, but the carpet is stained and the seat upholstery is quite “previously enjoyed”.
Picture of tweaked lower front bumper cover:
