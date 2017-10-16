Should I have the block bored .030 over and add the matching TFS pistons for optimal results?

Also, what gear ratio will be the most effective with this setup, 3.55 or 3.73? I believe TFS recommends 24lb injectors and of course matching MAF. I'm aware that a fuel pump upgrade will also be needed. One other question is the the twisted wedge heads have provisions for the smog pump or do I eliminate that? The car already has the off road H pipe.

So here’s what I had in mind for the car with the end result being a reliable N/A fair weather weekend only car that’s at home in the twisty mountain roads. It will never see a drag strip, although it’s possible it may see a road course once or twice in its life. Only for fun though, just a trackday type event, and that’s just a big maybe.Pull the engine and disassemble. Send block, crank, rods, and pistons to the machine shop for measurements. I have a place local that can hot tank, magnaflux, align bore, etc. I’d have them install new freeze plugs, cam bearings and grind the crank if needed. They are also able to balance the assembly once I have all my parts together, which is what I need your advice on.I am seriously lusting over the trick flow kit for the top end. I don’t know if the street burner or track heat kit is what’s best for me. I realize I will need to grab a new set of lifters on top of that, and I read all kinds of differing opinions on the included stage 1 cam.While the block is being worked, I had planned to work on brakes, chassis, and suspension. I absolutely want the 5lug/4 disk brake setup. Is the SVE kit a safe buy for that? I love kits so I’m not spending valuable time tracking parts down. It’s a little spendy however, but it appears to have everything in one box sans the dust shields which are easy enough to order. Ideally I’d go with the 31 spline axle option and do the Ford Racing traction lok with my new gears all at once. With brakes sorted, I’d like to do MM sub frame connectors and rear LCA's. I’m seeing the preferred uppers are stock with rubber bushings so I’d replace those and any other bushings to freshen things up. I also have my heart set on coilovers and would go with the MM kits for that as well, with either the bilstein or konis. Not decided on brands of shock/strut yet. I figure the strut tower brace, k member brace and CC plates will all also be worthwhile.I'm guessing I need a steering rack and from the forum, it sounds like my best bet is a stock unit from O'Reilly's unless I want to spend a small fortune.That’s the first half of the resto basically. I do want to paint and definitely have ideas for the interior but I’ll save that discussion for now.I really appreciate any tips you guys can give me with my plan. I’d like to be able to get the majority of this completed in time for spring.I know everyone loves pics so this is how it looks after some compounding of the paint, pre-polish: