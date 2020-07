My car is at the body shop on a frame rack currently to see how bad it's bent and if thats contributing to vibration issues. They have no base measurements to input into the "laser machine". I have searched but probably not using correct terms. They have told me they cannot use the laser system because our cars are not in the database. Would anyone here know where I can get factory measurements/specs? She used the word trans or trams. Any factory measurements may help according to them.