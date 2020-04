Simple answer is no. Starter shims are for old GM engines, SBCs and 4.3s, etc. There are no shims for Ford starters. There isn't even a way to put them in there. Ford and GM small block starters are mounted totally different. The Ford starter is bolted to the transmission bellhousing. There is no way to shim it to adjust the distance between the starter gear and the flywheel. The old GM starters were bolted vertically to the block itself. Back in the day, GM block production was so inconsistent the starter had to be shimmed to get the right gear spacing. If your starter is making noise, there is something else going on; it has nothing to do with shims.



Kurt