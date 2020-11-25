Do you guys think these are worth picking up?

BlakeusMaximus
Its been years since I installed one of these. Im running a stock style clutch cable now and I feel that the friction point is a little to high. I want to feel the friction point a couple inches off the floor. Which cables should I stay away from and which ones do you guys recommend? I know the MM one is probably the best but it looks like Summit still sells the Ford Racing cable and quadrant. Is the Ford Racing cable any good? Any suggestions?