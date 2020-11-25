Do you guys think these are worth picking up?

BlakeusMaximus said: I’d like to spring for the MM cable and quadrant, but their stuff is so damn expensive. Just wondering what some of the members have ran on their cars with good results. Click to expand...

When I bought my 86 Saleen 12 years ago, the car had a brand new clutch and cable installed by clutch doctors by of all people. Every 1500 miles or so I had to adjust the clutch because the SOB new clutch cable was stretching. I always knew it needed adjustment when the car was hard to get into first gear at a stop light. The cable had stretched so much that I had to remove the metal cover because the bolt was out so far that it interfered with the cover. I drove it without the cover till the winter of that year and pulled it off the road. At that time it was my daily driver. I purchased the MM kit on one of their sales of the week thing that winter. Let me tell you, it was money WELL SPENT. The pedal effort is considerably less that it was with that POS aftermarket cable installed. I think I have had to adjust it once since I installed it and I have put nearly 25K on the car. If either of my SN95's need a cable replacement I will not hesitate to purchase another MM setup for them. Very happy with the kit that is in my Saleen.