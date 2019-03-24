The front tip of the inside handle just does not fold back in all the way, 3/8” maybe? It looked ok with the honking Billet trim, but I ditched that for the stock ones. I can get General K’s pics tomorrow in the daylight.

My real worry is with blood thinners, XL hands, and the sharp metal edges in the door that I can guickly make a nasty mess. At least the car is already red! I am pretty sure what I have to do, but do not want to spend anymore time in there than gloves will protect me!

The actuators will pop out for testing. They are recent reproductions that are working well. (Jrichker’s upgraded ones will be next time,) I am not sure what got frozen up with ice when I had it in for exhaust work and the doors stuck. I hope the lock rod clip is salvageable.

It would be a good time to replace the lower door panel pocket and add two rows of better elastic (mine has some holes in the bottom from being sagged too long too far. Is LMR the place to call for new ones and is there still a secret StangNet discount code for them or another place? Can someone PLEASE send it to me?

Thanks!

The rest is talk, not tech.

Several years of severe un-health issues, including a heart attack that should have killed me dead, and ongoing recovery, set my projects aside for too long! I want to enjoy driving my cars again.

It is fun to see kids in newer Stangs drooling with their mouth open while driving the other direction. I wonder what will happen when a obnoxious owner pulls up next to me going the same way? As I replaced the drone master mufflers, their newer car will be louder. It would be fun to challenge them to a track showdown, win or loose.