Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
- 2,308
- 349
- 124
I need another opinion before I dig into my driver’s side door lock and inner handle system.
1. The power locks work fine, but when it was cold and wet, something froze, and the lock rod came out. The key unlocks fine, but I am worried about breaking the key to lock the door because it is so hard to turn. I want to spray the back side of the lock with WD-40 or liquid wrench to free it up, then garage door dry lube before closing things back up. There was way too much gummed up lubriplate in the passenger door parts when the power lock went a few years ago. Any other ideas on what might be needed?
2. The inner handle on the driver’s door sticks out more than it should when closed. Is there anything to adjust or bend to fix this?
