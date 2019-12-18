Brakes Drums catching/pulsing

I have brand new drums installed. I also had these new ones "turned" since they were a bit out of round. When I'm about to stop, I can feel the brakes catching or pulsing just a tiny bit. It's like they hit a high spot on the drum, let go, and do that again. I don't feel it, except when I'm almost at a full stop. The brakes don't catch at all or bind when I'm in neutral and slowly coasting. I had the mechanic service my e brake and he adjusted the rear drums as well. The e brake is perfect now (it was a mess before that), but this catching issue hasn't been resolved. It was doing it before the new drums and adjustments, and it's still doing this. Could the shoes be glazed over in a spot or two? Thanks.
 

