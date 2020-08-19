Engine Explorer intake vacuum line diagram

Have seen this question asked a million times. So here's a diagram.

This is an EARLY Explorer intake with the EGR port. There were two lower manifolds. The -BA lower was early and had the bosses present for the ACT. The -BB lower was later (non-EGR) and lacks the boss. You can still carefully drill/tap the runner.

Upper manifold changed a few times. Some had COOLANT lines plumbed to one of the rear ports. For the most part, the below diagram is what you are trying to create to allow you to easily bolt on the explorer intake like the factory manifold. You can easily grab the vac lines and twist/pull to remove them.

Obviously if you are not running the EGR, you do not need the coolant boss. There are technically two bosses at the rear of the lower. If for whatever reason you need to flip the intake to the driver's side TB orientation, drill/tap the other one. I drill/tapped both for 3/8" and plugged the unused port as it makes a good spot for a future temp sensor (although the coolant runs a little colder at the rear of the intake so keep this in mind)

Same goes for charcoal canister, or you are speed density. In that case, you can just drill/tap and plug those ports if not needed. I also route the PCV line closer to factory in this diagram.

Use NPT sizes for the upper intake as reference only because the vac tube sizes changed over the years. The NPT size refers to what is drilled and tapped into the intake. I'm using 1/4" barb fittings for the vac lines.

Explorer Intake vac line diagram.jpg


also, if you do have an early explorer intake like above and have the throttle body as well, it can be converted for use on the mustang. See below thread

www.stangnet.com

Engine - Converting An Explorer 65mm Tb To Work On A Fox

This will be a few parts, as I make a little progress. I already have a converted explorer TB on my car but it's a later version with the enlarged TPS sensor mount. So anyway, here we are. Explorer on left, stock mustang on right. You can see the difference in the throttle linkage...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
