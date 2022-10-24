Fitting a Milodon 8-qt oil pan

I've been asked before what it takes to fit the Milodon 8-qt oil pan into a II. The answer, surprisingly, isn't much.



The first thing you need to do is ensure you're running a low-profile intake manifold and air cleaner, unless you want to cut the hood.



Then you will need to replace the stock starter with the compact design from the 1993-1995 Mustang 5.0 (or 3.8, they used the same starter).



You may or may not need a Dorman starter shim for Ford starters (I did).



You will need longer bolts that go through the motor mounts and into the block, as well as either a 3/4" thick stack of washers or 3/4" spacers for each bolt between the mount and the block.



That's it. It'll clear a power or manual rack with all of that done.



This may have a negative effect on your u-joint geometry, and your experience may vary.