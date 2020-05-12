Electrical Ford crate 5.0 engine in a 65 stang / alternater problem

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,089
5,120
193
polk county florida
Need help with wiring for the build, recommendations for wiring or maybe a different alternator choice.
87DIB5.0
Member

Jun 9, 20182331339Houston
Mar 7, 2020
I am having issues with my alternator not working. I have a 3g alternator with a 4 gauge wire running to the starter solenoid and the two black and orange wires capped off. The battery is a brand new optima and the alternator is brand new, but when I read voltage at the battery it is always reading under 12 volts even when the rpm is up. I run after market guages and read somewhere that the factory guage battery light had to be connected for the alternator to work. Is this true?
From the pics of the alternator appears to be a 2g from a fox but he still has the external regulator.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
3 For Sale Ford Racing M-6007-B50 crate engine w/ extras Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
R 460 Ford Crate Engine 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
RetroStang How Can I Identify Which Ford Racing Crate Engine I Have? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
D 306 Ford Racing Crate Engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
bdep73 Question Regarding Ford Remanufactured 5.0 Crate Engines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
G 2006 Ford Mustang GT D.S.S. 5.0L Stroker Crate Engine Street Legal Race Car S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 5
MRaburn 2011 Ford Mustang 5.0-liter V8 engine available a la crate StangNet Site News 0
MRaburn 2011 Ford Mustang 5.0-liter V8 engine available a la crate 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
armand67Fstback Ford Racing Crate Engines 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
G Ford 331 Crate engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
R 5.0L Ford Crate engine valve noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
O New Ford XE3M Crate Engine...No paperwork Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
O Head Change on new Ford 345HP crate engine Classic Mustang Specific Tech 42
jerry S crate engines. Please Mr. Ford, please reciprocate Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
S 5.0 ford racing crate engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
K Standard roller rocker on ford crate engine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1986LX2002 Anyone Using a Ford Crate 340HP engine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D Need Some Help With A Ford Racing Crate Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
xMalignancy Brand New Ford Racing 306 Crate Motor. Need Suggestions! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
X Ford Racing 306 Crate motor. Timing chain cover install issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
MRaburn Boss 302 crate motors now available from Ford Racing StangNet Site News 0
Silvr04GT New Ford 5.0 Crate Motor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
montyd new ford 93 cobra crate motor help!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
70convert.302 Ford Racing Crate Motor 430hp Drivetrain Parts 0
8 sealed 351 crate motor ford racing mustang Engine and Power Adder 0
jd-hart Ford Racing Crate Rear-End with broken pinion flange... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
P Ford Racing Boss 347 Crate Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
JGT ford crate motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
J Does anyone here run the Ford gt-40 crate motor ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
E Ford Racing Crate Motors? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D Ford crate motors anyone supercharge them? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Anyone using a Ford Racing Crate motor? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 25
jd-hart 24lb vs. 30lb injectors for the Ford Crate 5.0? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Aliate X What kinda power can a 460 ford racing crate motor hold? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
H Newbie - Ford GT40 302 crate in a 1965 fastback Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
88GTStreetRod 466ci Ford Crate Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
5 Anyone running a Ford GT 40 345HP crate motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
1986LX2002 Ford Crate motor not Emission legal?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G New guy from Long Island first ford project in 35 years The Welcome Wagon 1
M Windshield wipers only work on high. Washer fluid not working. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 - Rear Differential 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
J 2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
U 2001 ford mustang v6 3.8l shutting off on me SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
C Drivetrain Rear Differential Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
T Fan not turning on 1983 3.8 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A Wrench Light Mustang GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
S 2001 Ford Mustang front seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
ryansgts 2000 gt e85 conversion? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom