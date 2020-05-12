Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads

R

RJ'SDAD

New Member
Nov 10, 2019
4
0
1
51
Hutto, Texas
I know that I can change out the intake and heads on my 89 Mustang, but my question is can I also run a E303 cam with the GT40 heads? Thanks in advance.
 

K

KRUISR

Active Member
Apr 16, 2015
144
42
38
49
Many have. I actually purchased a used motor a year ago that was that exact combination (actually it was an E303 with 1.7 roller rockers as well). I changed the cam for something else but it should be no issue. As always with any cam change, piston to valve clearance should be checked.
 
