Hey all, I'm Dave. I know, starting like an AA meeting right? Now you'all say,"Hi Dave".

Seriously though. I'm an automotive painter. I have been for a long time now, I started back in 1977 as a kid sanding new dodge vans with 600 wet/dry sandpaper so my brother could paint custom paint jobs on them(the seventies had a van craze going on back then, trick paint jobs, water beds inside).

I've got my own build thread going and a couple people seem interested in different areas of painting vehicles.

I was thinking that if enough people showed interest, I would spend the time to get a thread going on how to paint a vehicle.

Now this would be for those wanting to paint their own vehicles at home or in a rented booth. I could get more detailed for those with more experience as it would go on.

My experience:

I have been an ASE certified painter for a very long time.

If it matters, I'm a third level platinum certified paint tech with ICAR.

I have been certified by most of the major paint manufacturers in their individual systems (Sikkens, PPG Global, Nexa, DuPont, Sherwin Wiliams, etc....)

I've trained literally dozens of people from zero knowledge of painting to become painters over the years.

I spent 11 years in the army, what does this have to do with painting? They trained me not only to be proficient in the areas I was specializing in, but to also train others to become proficient in these areas. Glorified trainer that got to jump out of an airplane once in a while. A specialized meet and greeter, you might say....lol.

Anywho, if your interested, let me know.

This would take some time to work through the whole thing. Maybe I could focus on a topic each month.

Now, I could cover each subject as I would a new apprentice, if you want. This will take a while to get to info you might want.

During this process, if you have a question in a different area than what I'm covering, then just ask. I can PM you with any help I have to offer. I am still currently painting and have resources beyond myself. Though I have the experience of painting literally tens of thousands of cars.

I'm not trying to brag, I know, in the end, I'm just a carpainter. The army taught me what a true hero is, but I am good at what I do. I will deal with you honestly from real experience.

Sooooo, let me know what you think......What's in it for me?

I LOVE painting, I want you to love it too. Besides, all of you know stuff I don't and will probably need to know. I WILL be asking you for info in return.