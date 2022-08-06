Fuel Fuel line questions & gas smell in engine bay

FastDriver

SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,610
1,323
214
Fort Knox, KY
First time I've posted a tech question in a long time. I'm not sure I've ever messed with the charcoal canister and fuel evap stuff on these cars, because they've mostly been removed before I've even owned them. I need a little help with what to do here.

I've been getting the smell of gas when driving around in the car. I thought it was coming from the filler neck area, and it probably was. So, in my "Blackjack" project thread you can see that the leaks/seals/gaskets there have been fixed. I'm still getting a gas smell. I traced the fuel lines, checked around the tank, filter, and traced the lines up while on a creeper underneath the car while a buddy primed the pump to create fuel pressure, and I couldn't find any leaks or issues. I popped the hood and in the passenger-side-rear corner of the bay closes to the cowl, I caught a whiff of gas, and then I traced all of the lines in the engine bay while priming the pump but still no luck. So, I had an idea and pulled the wheel well liner.
This line smelled strongly of gas:
1659826458309.png


I'm guessing it may have originally been a line that runs to the charcoal canister, or something. Can anyone confirm?

Tracing it back, I found that at this point it went from a metal to a plastic/rubber line... doesn't seem right.
1659826849428.png


You can tell by the subframes and the transmission where I'm at on the car... not too far behind the front passenger wheel well. So, this seems to be/hopefully is my gas smell issue. What should I do with this?

My guess is that this line is the vent for the fuel tank that would have run through the charcoal canister, originally, in order to filter the gas-ish smell. Given that there's no charcoal canister, what is typically done with it to prevent the smell of gas? What about the fuel tank vent? Do I need to drop the tank and put a breather on it, or something?
 
