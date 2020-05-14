Fuel Fuel Pressure and injectors on a 86 Stang with 3.8 TBI

I am using jrichker Cranks OK but No Start checklist for fuel injected 5.0 86-95.

It is extremely well laid out and has been very helpful in trying to get my car running. Understand it is not apples to apples. I have a 3.8 TBI. It started after the prime with starting fluid step. It ran for a few minutes then shut down. The idle was surging during this time. I am stuck and confused now.

Does anyone know what the fuel pressure at the Schrader should be? I have fuel at the valve and have to get a gage on it. But as of now the fuel ran out more than squirted out. Would like to have a number to look for on the gauge.

Also the Noid light did not light on either injector when tested. But when the ignition switch is on I have 12 volts on the red wire at each injector.

Also what is the SPOUT on the PIP sensor in the distributor? It there a way to test the PIP sensor? The checklist says it originates the injector firing message to the computer.

Grateful for any help!
 

