I am using jrichker Cranks OK but No Start checklist for fuel injected 5.0 86-95.
It is extremely well laid out and has been very helpful in trying to get my car running. Understand it is not apples to apples. I have a 3.8 TBI. It started after the prime with starting fluid step. It ran for a few minutes then shut down. The idle was surging during this time. I am stuck and confused now.
Does anyone know what the fuel pressure at the Schrader should be? I have fuel at the valve and have to get a gage on it. But as of now the fuel ran out more than squirted out. Would like to have a number to look for on the gauge.
Also the Noid light did not light on either injector when tested. But when the ignition switch is on I have 12 volts on the red wire at each injector.
Also what is the SPOUT on the PIP sensor in the distributor? It there a way to test the PIP sensor? The checklist says it originates the injector firing message to the computer.
Grateful for any help!
It is extremely well laid out and has been very helpful in trying to get my car running. Understand it is not apples to apples. I have a 3.8 TBI. It started after the prime with starting fluid step. It ran for a few minutes then shut down. The idle was surging during this time. I am stuck and confused now.
Does anyone know what the fuel pressure at the Schrader should be? I have fuel at the valve and have to get a gage on it. But as of now the fuel ran out more than squirted out. Would like to have a number to look for on the gauge.
Also the Noid light did not light on either injector when tested. But when the ignition switch is on I have 12 volts on the red wire at each injector.
Also what is the SPOUT on the PIP sensor in the distributor? It there a way to test the PIP sensor? The checklist says it originates the injector firing message to the computer.
Grateful for any help!