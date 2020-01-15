Alright guys I've been searching the internet for two days now with no luck, so to keep me from banging my head on my desk im hoping someone here can chime in and help me out. So I have a 91 fox with ERG delete- BBK 70mm throttle body- Trickflow Track Heat Intake - RPM Performer Heads- E-cam- bottom end has been rebuilt but dont know the details. So I had to replace my stock MAF due to me damaging it while cleaning it so I came across a deal for a Pro-M 75mm and 24lb injectors and here is my problem. So I changed out the injectors and MAF with no issues, but I wanted to check my fuel pressure, and when I got ready to check it I noticed the fuel pressure reg that is on the stock fuel lines doesn't have a vacuum line running to it, but has a adjustment screw in the top hole. I searched the part numbers on it 1198DAK and had no luck. I also noticed that my intake has only two vacuum lines running off it the PVC and the other running to the fender wall tree, all others are plugged on purpose. It runs fine but i have notice it will run rich at times and has no codes other than the ERG code. Does anyone know if this is a acceptable setup or does it need the vacuum line even with the adjustment screw in it.