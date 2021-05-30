Hard start / long crank to start issue SOLVED

I post this in hopes of helping others that may be experiencing the same problem:



Car:

1991 LX 5.0 Stock



Problem:

Car cranks for about 7-10 seconds before it finally starts then runs fine



Note:

Car always runs perfect after it finally starts. No acceleration or idle issue. Never stalls and fuel pump can be heard priming normally for 3 seconds before starting. The long cranking issue always occurs. It doesn’t matter if the motor is cold or warm. No codes popped and fuel pressure seemed fine.



Solved:

Fuel pump was bad. Replaced and starts like new now. Old fuel pump had a crack in it.



** I wanted to share this with others who may be experiencing a hard start problem because there is a long list of fuel/spark parts that can be causing this problem, some of which can be eliminated due to other factors. While discussing this off-line with others, I was told to eliminate the fuel pump as the cause because it either works or it doesn’t and even if it’s defective and it’s still working for some reason, that the car would run like crap, etc. In theory that makes perfect sense but I went ahead and swapped out a new pump and she starts like new now and runs like a beauty. Therefore if your experiencing a long starting issue but your car still runs fine once it’s started keep in mind that although it can be something else causing the problem that the fuel pump may actually still be the cause and shouldn’t be eliminated from the list of possibilities because the car runs fine and no codes are pushed out, etc.