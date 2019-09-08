JMGlasgow
My 1993 GT needs a new balancer. The engine is completely stock.
I want to buy the best dampener available that fits without modifications so what are my options?
Fluidampr
ATI
Ford Performance
Romac
Any others I should look at? I've read on Google searches that the Fluidampr won't fit without clearancing the water pump and timing cover, same with the Ford Performance unit. Is that true? What do you recommend?
