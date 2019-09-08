Are you doing engine work where the rotating assemble will be dismantled? If so I recommend having the individual components of the rotating assembly balanced. They weigh each connecting rod and shave them all down to the same weight as the lightest one and balance by shaving weight from each rod end. They weigh all pistons and determine the lightest one then remove material from the others so they all weigh exactly the same. They assemble the crank with balancer and flywheel and and balance that separately. In the end you get a very well balanced assembly that can spin at much higher rpm and survive.



It will free up power otherwise lost to imbalance. If you're doing even a moderately serious rebuild, I can't imaging not taking these extra steps. Worth every penny it cost me. $75 is what I paid extra for these tasks and to me that seems low.