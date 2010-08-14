How much HP can the 4.0 hold up to?

It is slow here for sure. I don' think i've been here in 2 years.I have a2005 V6, Vortech supercharged, intercooled, gt500 heat exchanger, MAC LT's, off road pipes, Prochamber, Zabtech throttle body, 3:73 gears. There is more, but for this discussion I just put the motor mods.I run 12:62 in the 1/4, and have run 11:75 with the addition of a 75 shot NOS. As with others who did the dual power adder, the motor let go.I also ran 13:81 with just bolt on's. (just a little background)The general thought is about 360hp at the crank will keep things running smoothly. There are folks putting out over 400 with the 4.0, but they usually do not last long. I have never dynoed my car to see so I don't have a chart to show. 330 rwhp makes a great ride.There is one powerhouse turbo car that gor into the 11's on boost alone that is privately owned, the rest had dual power adders.I have just installed a 2.62 pulley and an adjustable BOV to get up to 14psi (I only had 9 before). I will soon get to the track to see what it runs.The quickest privately owned 4.0 ran a high 10.90, PHP ran 10:88 with a pure race car 4.0 dual power adders.My car-