How much HP can the 4.0 hold up to?

R

Rickmaan1

New Member
May 18, 2005
45
1
0
Just daydreaming about power adders that I most likely won't ever have the money to buy, but it got me wondering about how much the stock 4.0 will handle before things starts breaking?

With a supercharger, ported heads, custom cams, long tube headers, and a good tune, it looks entirely possible to top 400 fwhp with basically bolt on mods. According to the SSM website, head gasket retention and the hyper pistons can become issues with only adding mild boost, making the rest of the potential bolt-on HP a seemingly pointless exercise.

As I said, just daydreaming here, not seriously planning anything as costly as a supercharger right now but I like to hope at some point (maybe in 2 years when my factory warranty expires) I'll be tweaking my V6 for a good jump in HP so I was just curious if anyone knows just how much you can do to a stock V6 before something gives up, and usually what it the 1st thing to go?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Redfeather

  • Sponsors(?)


R

Rickmaan1

New Member
May 18, 2005
45
1
0
OK, since nobody has responded with any info yet, how about this;
What mods have you done to your V6 to increase power, and have you experienced any issues because of those mods?
 
T

The Fang

Member
Sep 11, 2005
602
0
16
Tallahassee Fl
Not many folks around the 6 forum these days, I have a tune and exhaust but that only will get you a slight bump in power, and better response tho with a 93 tune vs a 89. :)
 
B

boss 245

New Member
Aug 29, 2007
20
0
0
It is slow here for sure. I don' think i've been here in 2 years.

I have a2005 V6, Vortech supercharged, intercooled, gt500 heat exchanger, MAC LT's, off road pipes, Prochamber, Zabtech throttle body, 3:73 gears. There is more, but for this discussion I just put the motor mods.

I run 12:62 in the 1/4, and have run 11:75 with the addition of a 75 shot NOS. As with others who did the dual power adder, the motor let go.

I also ran 13:81 with just bolt on's. (just a little background)

The general thought is about 360hp at the crank will keep things running smoothly. There are folks putting out over 400 with the 4.0, but they usually do not last long. I have never dynoed my car to see so I don't have a chart to show. 330 rwhp makes a great ride.

There is one powerhouse turbo car that gor into the 11's on boost alone that is privately owned, the rest had dual power adders.

I have just installed a 2.62 pulley and an adjustable BOV to get up to 14psi (I only had 9 before). I will soon get to the track to see what it runs.


The quickest privately owned 4.0 ran a high 10.90, PHP ran 10:88 with a pure race car 4.0 dual power adders.

My car-


View attachment 211256

View attachment 211257

View attachment 211258
 
R

Rickmaan1

New Member
May 18, 2005
45
1
0
Thanks, that's the kind of info I was hoping to see. Just for curiosity sake, when you put in the 3.73 gears did you put those in the stock 7.5 rear or did you swap out the rear for an 8.8?
 
B

boss 245

New Member
Aug 29, 2007
20
0
0
I have the 7.5 because I have invested a lot into it, were I do it it from scratch I would have an 8.8. I have purchased 2 t-locks, 3 sets of gears, an auburn dif and a T/A girdle plus fluids, plus 7.5 specific tools.

In the car right now is a 7.5 t-loc with 3:73's, which I know will not hold up (the spider gears go first) I will be reinstalling the 7.5 with 4:10's, auburn diff, T/A girdle and 3" studs.
 
Mustang Jim

Mustang Jim

Founding Member
Nov 1, 2001
373
3
18
New Jersey
Visit site
I've just picked up a 2007 V6 convertible that has 3,500 miles, all stock and MINT. What does everyone recommend in order to get some extra boost from this engine and still keep within a $2,000 budget?

Thanks,
Jim
 
R

Rickmaan1

New Member
May 18, 2005
45
1
0
A tune and rear end gears, best bang for the buck on the V6. Dual exhaust will change the sound, but not really add much HP. Cold air intakes are popular, but are worthless without a tune and even with a tune don't add more than 10-12 hp. With the stock long block there just doesn't seem to be the easily made HP with simple bolt ons like the 4.6 gets. Rear gears and supercharging have been the only things I've read about that make a dramatic difference in how the V6 car performs. With a $2000 budget, you could get the stage 2 ported heads from Super Six, but if you have to pay for installation that won't leave any budget left for anything else. The heads by themselves will make a noticeable increase (if you can believe the dyno charts on the SSM website), but it's a high $$ to hp ratio, almost $100 for each HP increase. However, IMO they would pave the way for better increases from other add ons like the exhaust and CAI.
 
B

boss 245

New Member
Aug 29, 2007
20
0
0
A tune, intake, 3:73 gears w/T-Loc, plus a GT takeoff muffler will really wake it up, LCA's would come after that. I ran 13.81 with bolt ons, so the power is there. The above will really be felt when driving, get a package deal for the tuner and intake, and I bet you can get a deal on the other parts with your connections.
 
Mustang Jim

Mustang Jim

Founding Member
Nov 1, 2001
373
3
18
New Jersey
Visit site
I've been considering a cold air intake and a dual exhaust for starters. I was not thinking about heads, but I have been curious about a supercharger. With a cold air intake, dual exhaust and supercharger (possibly heads), what kind of horsepower will I be looking at? I'm figuring it will be in excess of 300HP. Is that a fair estimate? Also, from what I have seen from the vendors, I would be looking at $5,000 assuming I do the work myself. I think I'm well into GT territory, but with something much more interesting. What do you think?
 
J

Jimmy Slort

New Member
Dec 6, 2008
6
0
1
British Columbia, Canada
I installed the WMS High Velocity Intake and I'm very happy with the results, noticeable HP gain and torque too.
Best of all it has evened out the power band, there is now a smooth curve up, no plateauing around 4000 rpm. as before. Next on the list is a SCT Tuner with some custom tunes for the V6 and 3.73s.
My goal is modest, 250HP with as much of it at the rear wheels as possible. After all this is my daily driver.
 
B

boss 245

New Member
Aug 29, 2007
20
0
0
Mustang Jim said:
I've been considering a cold air intake and a dual exhaust for starters. I was not thinking about heads, but I have been curious about a supercharger. With a cold air intake, dual exhaust and supercharger (possibly heads), what kind of horsepower will I be looking at? I'm figuring it will be in excess of 300HP. Is that a fair estimate? Also, from what I have seen from the vendors, I would be looking at $5,000 assuming I do the work myself. I think I'm well into GT territory, but with something much more interesting. What do you think?
Click to expand...

I think you are right on the money, 300hp with the canned tune, more with a dyno or email tune like I have. As mentioned I have the vortech, I know a bunch that have the xcharger, known a few with the procharger, all are great systems, the x has an intercooler now and they are getting pretty quick.
 
M

Mohadeab

New Member
Apr 22, 2014
1
0
2
60
Well it seems that with the cost and 380 the high mark, I'd say Nitro would get an extra 100 for only around 800 dollars is the way to go, or pay up for the V8
 
R

Redfeather

New Member
Mar 5, 2016
1
0
1
39
I have a 2009 mustang v6 all i have right now is a k nn cold air intake true dual off road x pipes with roush extreme axle backs my next mod is throttle body and gear ratio 4:10 and carbon fiber drive shaft with a bama tune.
 
I

ImFucnBroke

New Member
Aug 29, 2020
1
0
0
47
Ontario Canada
Speaking of superchargers. Would anyone know of where a guy could get his hands on the pulley bracket from an x-charger setup?
I have an Eaton m90 I'm putting on my v6 and need that bracket. It doesn't come with the kit I'm buying. Any help would be appreciated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S How much power will my trans hold? EFI to carb conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
X how much power will a king cobra hold 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
N How much power can the stock fuel and rear hold? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
P How much HP will a C4 hold? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
superstang01 How much HP can a stock 01 gt 2v hold??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
SaleenGT2001 how much heat will an engine hold up to? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
M No2 question how much will hold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
DmnStr8 How much would the stock cam hold me back? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R How much is the stock intake holding me back? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
M How much HP can the rearend and Tranny hold. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
B stock fuel rails can hold up to how much HP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D how much hp can a stock block hold?550? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
SN95StangMan How much total coolant/water does the cooling system hold? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
OrangeMustangGt how much is my stock TB,MAF,Fuel pump, FPR holding me back? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
M How much oil does a 02 GT hold Regional Forums and Event Information 4
2 How much HP will the stock GT crank hold ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
deadly97snake How much hp will a 347 hold? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Xtreme Limits 72-76 351w blocks, how much Hp can they hold? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
W Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
marcelo Engine too much Oil pressure possible ?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Cammandobrando 97 cobra cobra , rear end, how much power will it take ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Habu135 Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
James V Fox How much boost is safe to run. Stock engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
T Need good/affordable cooling fan for Mach 1 that does not vibrate too much 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
Noobz347 Forced Induction How Much Power Will I Make? Stock vs. Supercharged, Side - By - Side 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
P How much HP? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
C 1965 with 8" rear end needs axles - How much $$$$$ The Welcome Wagon 0
B How much hp do i have? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
9 Too much fuel ? 1992 5.0l Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
C Too much timing? Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
W 69 mustang 302 how much horsepower can be gained with edelbrock top end kit containing heads intake manifold and carb 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
03GThoopty Progress Thread 2003 Ford Mustang GT Build Log 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 101
A how much to reupholster seats on 99 Mustang? Currently original cloth - 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C Suspension How much should I lower an 86 with 96-2004 SN95 spindles and P245/60R/17 tires? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Justin87 I inherited a motor and much much more 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Noobz347 Administrative The Purpose of This Forum What is it Worth?!?!? 1
1hot87gt Car feels so much faster after winter nap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
P SOLD 2014 Mustang Coupe with "Performance Package", "MCA Package", glass roof + MUCH MORE S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 5
B How Much HP is Usable 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
srtthis so much sexy in one SBF 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
FoxMustangLvr So much want, but I've likely "built" my last car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
J 2015 Loaded GT - How much milage is to much. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 6
Creomod Engine 89 fox tried to install rockers but getting different amount of turns heads milled to much or vavles not same height Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
G How much can a A4LD take before it breaks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
yldouright How much can an honest T5 take? Other Auto Tech 77
S Selling my '66 - how much should I ask for? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
FastDriver Wheels-Tires Tire fitment: Maximizing tire. How much clearance for sway? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Flatfoot Engine Too much vacuum? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom