How much HP can the 4.0 hold up to?

Just daydreaming about power adders that I most likely won't ever have the money to buy, but it got me wondering about how much the stock 4.0 will handle before things starts breaking?
With a supercharger, ported heads, custom cams, long tube headers, and a good tune, it looks entirely possible to top 400 fwhp with basically bolt on mods. According to the SSM website, head gasket retention and the hyper pistons can become issues with only adding mild boost, making the rest of the potential bolt-on HP a seemingly pointless exercise.
As I said, just daydreaming here, not seriously planning anything as costly as a supercharger right now but I like to hope at some point (maybe in 2 years when my factory warranty expires) I'll be tweaking my V6 for a good jump in HP so I was just curious if anyone knows just how much you can do to a stock V6 before something gives up, and usually what it the 1st thing to go?
