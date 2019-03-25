Hydraulic Clutch Assist kit

Pops Fun
Feb 15, 2003
- 961
- 13
- 59
Hi
I am using a spec 3+ clutch and I am getting old.. Would like opinions on using a Hydraulic assist on my clutch.
Have over 600rwhp an the 3+ does the job, but as I get older it seems to gets harder. lol
Not much feel either seems like it on or off. So I am looking at a
401289 - McLeod Hydraulic Slave Conversion Kit (79-95 5.0L; 96-04 GT)
Item #: 401289
$618.66
A install video looks pretty simple. View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc-B_ih-ZQY
Seems like it would fix/help the clutch cable problem??
