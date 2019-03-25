Hydraulic Clutch Assist kit

Pops Fun

Pops Fun

10 Year Member
Feb 15, 2003
961
13
59
Cincinnati, Ohio
popsfun.com
Hi
I am using a spec 3+ clutch and I am getting old.. Would like opinions on using a Hydraulic assist on my clutch.
Have over 600rwhp an the 3+ does the job, but as I get older it seems to gets harder. lol
Not much feel either seems like it on or off. So I am looking at a

401289 - McLeod Hydraulic Slave Conversion Kit (79-95 5.0L; 96-04 GT)
Item #: 401289
$618.66

A install video looks pretty simple. View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc-B_ih-ZQY

Seems like it would fix/help the clutch cable problem??
 
Last edited:

Ordered the kit comes in Tuesday the 9th.
 
Installed last week, only have a few miles on it. The spec 3+ clutch was more or less either on or off lol. Now it has more feel, so far it is also easier to engage.
The amount of power to push clutch in, seems less, but I was hoping for quite a bit more. I will post again after using it more. Oh this kit does not have the hydraulic throwout bearing...

Steve
 
